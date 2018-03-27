Golden moments in this week’s Sports Round Up!

After a terrific season for the Edinburgh University Ladies Rugby Football Club (EULRFC) 2s, the only women’s rugby 2nd team in Scotland, they progressed to the final of the Scottish Conference Cup, facing their rivals Edinburgh Napier 1s. After an epic battle, stretching into extra time, the women won the final, 46-28. The 1s BUCS campaign ended this week as they were unfortunately defeated, 35-15, by The University of Exeter. Despite this, the 1s have had a historic season, yet again, and now it’s time for them to focus on the upcoming Scottish Cup and BUCs 7s championships!

Edinburgh University Fencing Club (EUFC) closes its year with a fantastic week of results. Both the men’s and women’s first teams flew to Nottingham for the BUCS Big Wednesday of finals. The men narrowly lost to Durham University 1s, 126-116, and proudly took their silver medals home to Edinburgh, improving on last year’s bronze medal. The women’s 1s won the gold medal against Durham University 1s for the second year in a row. EUFC has now confirmed its position as one of the two best university-level fencing clubs in the UK in terms of team performance.

What a week for Edinburgh University Netball Club (EUNC)! There was a loss for the 2s against University of St Andrew 1s, meaning that the 1s have secured their place at the top of Scottish 1A Division, with the 2s coming in 2nd place. After the 1s secured the division title, they also progressed to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup after a convincing 41-30 win against Glasgow South Saltires. EUNC 3s have done the double for the second year in a row. With two games still left, they have won Scottish 2A Division after beating EUNC 4s, 34-25. This was followed up by a solid 41-27 win against University of Aberdeen 1s to win the Scottish Conference Cup title, meaning that they are still undefeated for this season. The 6s, meanwhile, beat Aberdeen 4s, 44-17, and are on track for promotion to Scottish BUCS 4A division.

Despite only having one game, Edinburgh University Basketball Club (EUBC) enjoyed another great week. The women’s 3s played Abertay University 1s, in a Scottish BUCS 3A league decider, both teams entered the match undefeated, but it was the EUBC side who emerged victorious with a 48-29 score line. This is an incredible achievement for the team, finishing their first ever BUCS season undefeated and promoted to BUCS Scottish 2A for next season.

It was one of the best weeks yet for Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC) with a club-wide unbeaten weekend and some great team performances all round. Firstly, the 8s have gone to the top of the East District Division 2 after beating Civil Service 4-0 and are close to achieving back-to-back promotions. In the 3s’ last BUCS game of the season they managed to come back from 0-3 down against University of Dundee 1s, to score 6 goals in the last 20 minutes, securing 3rd place in BUCS 1A league to end an incredible season.

The 1s are still on track to win the Scottish Cup after sensational victory against the University of Glasgow 1s, 8-1, progressing to the semi-finals. In the BUCS Conference Plate, it was an all Edinburgh final, with EUWHC 6s and 7s playing against each other. The 7s, going into the final as the underdogs, won it in one of the fiercest interclub games of the season, with a score of 3-0. The second of the week’s interclub match was between the 4s and 5s, finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Edinburgh University Badminton Club mixed 3s had a tough match with a depleted team of 6 against Glasgow Caledonia University 1s. Unfortunately, Caledonia played well, and went on to win the match 7-5.

Images Courtesy of Edinburgh University Netball Club, Edinburgh University Ladies Rugby Football Club and Edinburgh University Fencing Club.