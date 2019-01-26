Got dietary requirements? Check out these places in Edinburgh to eat

Everyone with dietary requirements knows that it can be a nightmare to find places that offer good food on the go but here are our top 10 places near campus to grab some diet-friendly food.

Breakfast Brunch and Lunch

Tucked in the Pleasance, this place is a haven for good, old-fashioned grub. They offer a full cooked breakfast range including gluten-free and vegan, plus an extensive lunch menu. It offers a good cheap eating option that caters for all diets.

Brochan

If you love porridge, this is the place for you. Everything is refined sugar-free and mostly vegan. It’s a unique place to get some wholesome breakfast, and they’re more than happy to accommodate any dietary requirements that you may have.

Elephants and Bagels

Elephants and Bagels is just a four-minute walk from central campus and boasts a create-your-own bagel set-up. With 13 types of bagels, including gluten-free options, and a massive variety of toppings, it is easy to get affordable food that caters to your diet.

Hula Juice Bar

One of the most Instagram-able dietary-friendly places you could visit. It is situated on the Grassmarket and their healthy bowls are affordable and tasty. They cater to most dietary requirements and are perfect if you’re looking for somewhere refreshing to visit.

Illegal Jacks

Illegal Jacks is close to central campus, on St Patrick Square, and has a large Mexican menu that can be made gluten-free or vegan. They are the only restaurant in the UK to serve jackfruit burritos and is a two-time winner of The Observer’s ‘Best Cheap Eats’ award.

Paradise Palms

Paradise Palms is directly opposite Potterrow on Lothian Street and offers fully vegetarian and vegan soul food. It caters to nut-free and gluten-free, as well as vegan options for all of their dishes at an affordable rate for a quirky bar.

Pumpkin Brown

Pumpkin Brown is a haven for anyone gluten-free or vegan. Everything they make is gluten-free and vegan, and they always have a host of raw vegan dishes to enjoy. You would never be able to tell that everything is also refined sugar-free in this Grassmarket café.

Seeds for the Soul

Situated in the student haven of Bruntsfield, Seeds for the Soul is a fully vegan café. It offers gluten-free and is well versed on how to cater for allergies and intolerances. It’s a super cosy place, and good for a post-class treat.

Red Box

Red Box is renowned for its cheap noodles and rice boxes. It’s really close to campus and their menus clearly sign-post the food that’s allergen-friendly making it well worth a visit.

Students’ Association Shops: DHT, Potterrow, and Kings Buildings

If you don’t want to leave campus at all, look no further than the Students’ Associations shops! The shops have a full range of clearly marked foods (many of which are included in their meal deals) that make a conscious effort to cater to every diet.

Hopefully, some of these places will mean you don’t panic the next time you forget your lunch.

Image: Emma Wright

