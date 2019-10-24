Homemade vegetarian Miso Noodle soup for under £5

Vegetarian and very quick to make, this Miso Noodle soup is perfect for those chilly autumnal evenings. Perfect for vegetarian and non-vegetarians alike, it’s great to share around the dinner table or even keep to enjoy yourself.

Total Cost: £4.80

Total time: 18 mins

Ingredients:

2cm piece of ginger, peeled.

1 clove of garlic, peeled.

1 chilli

150 Grams rice noodles

2 tbsp Soy Sauce

2 x 18g sachets of miso paste

2 eggs

1 medium carrot

Method:

Add the miso paste to a pan and cover with 450ml of water and bring to a simmer.

Add the garlic, soy sauce, the peeled ginger and half the chilli to the broth and let simmer for 5-7 mins.

Meanwhile, chop the carrot into matchsticks and slice the other half of the chilli. Set aside to use as garnish at the end.

Add the eggs and allow to boil for 6 mins (to achieve a soft-boiled egg, boil longer if you prefer a more set egg). Once the eggs are cooked run under a cold tap and peel.

Whilst you peel the eggs add the noodles. Cook for 4 mins (or as per packet instructions) until tender.

Season to taste and add soy sauce as desired. Then to serve, place the noodles and broth into individual bowls, top with carrot, chilli and the soft-boiled eggs.

Notes on the recipe:

Size of the noodle is totally up to personal preference. Vermicelli are very fine but wider types of rice noodle work just as well.

Sachets of miso powder are also very good – it is whatever you can get your hands on really.

Whilst here, I have said to use carrots – peppers, mangetout, bok choi are all good alternatives.

A drop of sesame oil over the top at the end as a nuttiness but I omitted it from the basic recipe due to the fact that many people are allergic to sesame.

I like to leave the ginger, garlic and chilli in the broth as they bring a good depth of flavour but do be careful not to accidentally bite down on a big bit of chilli!

Quicker than a delivery for a takeaway and more delicious for its homemade goodness, this recipe is sure to warm away those upcoming winter blues.

Simultaneously, de-stress and take care of your health.

Image: Annalise Batista via Pixabay

