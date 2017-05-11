Horoscopes: 10th April 2017

ARIES

You return from a 2 hour coffee break at the library to find your possessions have been confiscated and are now being burned and used as fuel at the housing co-op.

AQUARIUS

Your attempts at studying on the fourth floor are thwarted by the blinding glare from Jonty’s signet ring.

LEO

An emerging wisdom tooth sparks an existential crisis and causes you to ponder mortality. You get it gold plated.

CANCER

In a shock twist of events, all of YOUR faves become problematic.

GEMINI

You are truly multi-faceted, Gemini, unfortunately all of your faces are frogs.

CAPRICORN

Exam season leaves you feeling a little frazzled and you attempt to hot box the entire Meadows.

SAGITTARIUS

Honestly who even is a Sagittarius though?

TAURUS

It’s just not looking good tbh.

VIRGO

Your cigarette break outside the library turns into the fight of your life as you’re chased by an actual gaggle of Canada geese.

SCORPIO

Check your privilege and stop appropriating Leo behaviours.

Image: Duhita Das