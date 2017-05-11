Horoscopes: 10th April 2017

ARIES
You return from a 2 hour coffee break at the library to find your possessions have been confiscated and are now being burned and used as fuel at the housing co-op.
AQUARIUS
Your attempts at studying on the fourth floor are thwarted by the blinding glare from Jonty’s signet ring.
LEO
An emerging wisdom tooth sparks an existential crisis and causes you to ponder mortality. You get it gold plated.
CANCER
In a shock twist of events, all of YOUR faves become problematic.
GEMINI
You are truly multi-faceted, Gemini, unfortunately all of your faces are frogs.
CAPRICORN
Exam season leaves you feeling a little frazzled and you attempt to hot box the entire Meadows.
SAGITTARIUS
Honestly who even is a Sagittarius though?
TAURUS
It’s just not looking good tbh.
VIRGO
Your cigarette break outside the library turns into the fight of your life as you’re chased by an actual gaggle of Canada geese.
SCORPIO
Check your privilege and stop appropriating Leo behaviours.
Image: Duhita Das