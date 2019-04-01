How to celebrate Mother’s Day when you’re away from home

Celebrating all things motherhood, last Sunday, families came together to show appreciation and love for their mums. Being at university can mean that you might not be able to physically be with your mum on the day, but don’t let distance stop you from showing your love. Here are some student-friendly ideas to let your mum know you’re thinking of her.

Aldi’s Mother’s Day range

Once again Aldi has a released a Mother’s Day range worth our attention. With many gifts priced under £15, why not create a hamper with a range of small goods? Ranging from mugs, diffusers, luxury candles, and tote bags, Aldi offers an online service which can send your gift straight to your mum’s door.

Poundland

Budget chains are definitely upping their game. Poundland has also released Mother’s Day cards, gifts, and trinkets proving you don’t always have to splurge for quality items. Decorative boxes, ‘Mum Fund’ pottery, photo-frames, and jewellery stands are just some of the hidden gems found in-store, meaning that most of what you spend will be on postage and packaging.

Flowers

There are many cheap flower services to brighten up your mum’s day. Sainsbury’s offer bouquets for approximately £3. If you wanted to indulge in something a little more luxurious, however, Moonpig is currently doing an offer in which you can send a free card when you buy a bouquet of flowers. While some are highly priced, there are arrangements of lilies, carnations, white gyp and cerise alstroemeria for £20.

Gift-cards and Groupon

Taking little space up in the post, gift cards and Groupon vouchers are ideal. Gift-cards can be between £10-£20 and can be for mum’s established personal favourite. Groupon vouchers are equally nice in providing an experience may be for you and your mum to enjoy together at a later date. Including spas, afternoon tea and other experiences Groupon can be a nice date for both of you to look forward to.

Being at university far from home can often lead to a disconnect with family. It can be difficult to find time to keep each other updated, have meaningful conversations and not just small talk. While it may be easy to get caught up in university life, it’s important to take some time to maintain familial relationships. Skype, FaceTime or even just a phone call are all ways to reconnect and while it may not be a cuddle, there’s nothing quite like attention from your mum.

Image: Prawny via Pixabay

