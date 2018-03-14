How to embrace your individuality and resist society’s beauty and fashion standards

Fashion and beauty can be two of the most expressive outlets that we have. The way we dress and the way we look is a grand opportunity for us to show our individuality and create a meaningful appearance. Yet, it feels that more and more we are expected to comply with typical beauty standards, to wear what fits within societal norms and to suppress our personhood.

This week, as we celebrate resistance, we should be considering ways that we can resist the ‘typical’ fashion and beauty trends, and why it is so important to do so.

Sad as it may be, our generation are becoming increasingly obsessed with their looks. We judge from what we see, and it means that when it comes to appearance, we are more cautious than ever. This obsession can be extremely detrimental to our mental health. Spending an hour in front of the mirror and another in front of the closet, just to live up to society’s beauty standards isn’t healthy for anyone. So it’s time to resist.

Begin by questioning beauty. Where have the beauty standards that we know come from? When did it become ‘unfashionable’ to wear certain items of clothing? Once you begin to question these ideas and realise that there is not a certain person who created these standards, it becomes easier to turn your back on them.

Next it’s your time to shine. Focus on your individuality. When you’re getting ready in the morning, consider how YOU want to look. If you want to wear colourful clothes then do so, if you want to wear all black then do that instead. If you want to wear your make-up in the most unconventional way possible then don’t let anyone stop you.

Once you break the walls of convention, you can discover who you want to be, and how you want to appear. Take this opportunity to create novel looks and to figure out what represents you best, not the person society expects you to be. Finally, celebrate yourself. Recognise your own standards of beauty and the world is your oyster. It is not the rest of the world you need to please, it is yourself.

image: Alexa_Fotos via pixabay