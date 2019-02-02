How unsustainable habits impact communities in the Arctic Circle

Global warming this very minute is warming oceans, melting ice sheets, increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, as well as decreasing predictability of global weather patterns. As a result of this, Arctic sea ice is declining at a rate of 13.2 per cent per decade, increasing the global area of open water, which in turn absorbs an increasing amount of solar radiation, increasing global temperatures further, causing a domino effect known as a positive feedback mechanism.

On the tempestuous Northern coast of Siberia, Nenets resiliently work seven hours a day outside in freezing cold temperatures. Evidently their hardworking, hospitable and cheerful qualities help them survive the merciless environment. Many resources that are essential for the survival of Nenets, such as soil systems and river banks have been damaged due to warmer temperatures thawing permafrost. Permafrost is perennially frozen ground from a few feet to more than a mile below the earth surface in the Arctic circle, of which the International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) predicts 20-35 per cent will melt by the mid- 21st century. Globally, permafrost holds 400 gigatons of methane, a greenhouse gas, and the release of which will exacerbate the speed and intensity of global warming.

Thawing permafrost has resulted in the forced migration of Northern Alaskan Inupiat community. For example, the village of Shaktoolik situated between the Tagoomenik River and Bering Sea could lose 45 acres by 2057. The community has built a seven-feet mound of driftwood and gravel in order to reduce theflooding, however the strip of land thevillage resides is narrow, therefore the likelihood of forced evacuation is very high. Shaktoolik is only one amongst the 31 Alaskan towns and cities at imminent risk of destruction. The cost of moving a village of 100 or more people can be up to US$200 million, therefore communities are reluctant to move unless the danger becomes imminent.