An eerie and sinister score underlines much of In Addition. The music, strongly advertised as being from prominent (former) YouTuber Christopher “Bing” Bingham, is more subtle than its promotion would suggest. The score is disconcerting and quite sad, pervading through the main story, adding towards the emotional density until the central relationship nearly collapses from the weight. Things pile upon each other in In Addition, the music being another layer to this evocative and tender look at modern relationships.

In Addition is set in a world where the NHS has been privatised. Rather than making this change the focus, it is a background detail, easily forgotten amid the frenzy of the actual plot, yet something that essentially informs the unease and tension atop the main storyline. Instead, In Addition focuses on Ben and Sheyna, a young modern couple, struggling against their post-university responsibilities and their parents expectations. While Sheyna is preoccupied by her frustrated journalistic career and her ailing father, Ben’s issues are more internal, annoyed that his own father does not understand his online-video ambitions, and hampered by his own mental health. Health is a key concern for In Addition. While Ben and Sheyna seemingly have a tender relationship, their dynamic is imbalanced through Ben’s constant self-pity and need for reassurance. While he apparently admires Sheyna’s caring attitude, with her straining to appease all those around her, Ben fails to reciprocate any support back towards her. .

This relationship’s toxicity is not immediately apparent, due to the nuance and believability of its two performers. As Ben, Tom Mason brings this mixture of arrogance and anxiety, being aware of his shortcomings but unable to change them. He is not a cartoonish villain, but rather a realistic character whose self-doubt prevents him from seeing past himself. Rachel Elizabeth Coleman is also fantastic as Sheyna, her own insecurity rooted in the happiness of others, possessing a vulnerability that she carries inside her, alongside everything else. Together, the pair are a delicate couple, having a clear understanding of each other, which only makes them more able, even accidentally, to touch upon their open nerves.

In Addition is a specifically millennial story, addressing their generation’s political apathy (which resulted in the NHS privatisation) and featuring online notifications being read aloud throughout the show – details which grant substance and weight to their lives. This also highlights the growing “generational gap” between the couple and their parents that is frequently commented upon, although this same divide could be applied to Ben and Sheyna, whose relationship deteriorates. So often, it seems the two are unable to reach each other in conversation. For sections, In Addition descends into stylised physical theatre, and in these moments the pair twist around each other, providing an intermingle intimacy that words cannot.

Having only two actors, both carry a light that is used creatively for set design and scene setting. Such bareness has its problems too; the characterisation sometimes feeling too shallow. Plus, the rather relaxed plot makes things move at a strange pace, being more of an emotional study than a tight drama. The descent is a slow-born. Specific moves by writer and director Daisy Minto prevent In Addition from becoming too overt or trite, but it does sometimes come close to wallowing in middle-class ennui.

In Addition is a creative and engaging work, foregoing an overtly political piece to aim for something more subtle and pervasive. Although ostensibly about the NHS, In Addition is a call for care and consideration, to reach to those around rather than focusing on solely yourself.

In Addition

Underbelly Cowgate – Iron Belly (Venue 61)

Until 26 August

Buy tickets here

Photo credit: Daisy Minto