IN PROGRESS: The Student Enterprise Hub: Opening of Edinburgh Innovation’s newest facility

The University of Edinburgh claims that: “Encouraging and nourishing entrepreneurial spirit and walking side-by-side with students towards the materialisation of their business dreams has long been [their] focus.” Its commercialisation service, Edinburgh Innovations, is a “nuanced and expertly” organised body that provides free and personalised guidance, support and resources for students with entrepreneurial minds. Last week, the newest facility of the service, the Student Enterprise Hub, opened, aiming to increase students’ access to Edinburgh Innovations and further contribute to the achievement of their creative and genuine ideas.

The Student Enterprise Hub is located in Appleton Tower, right beside the entrance from Chapel Street and is open from 9am – 5 pm on each weekday. The Hub provides a hot-desking service for students whether they are thinking about opening or close to launching a business. The usefulness of hot-desking, a practice where multiple people use a single desk for various projects, is widely debated. However, it can potentially provide a creative and competitive environment for its users through close interaction and reflection on the ideas of fellow entrepreneurs.

The Student Enterprise Hub will also give its users more straightforward access to Edinburgh Innovations and its wide range of facilities. These include personalised advising, specialised workshops, and networking events, to help non-UK residents, who want to establish a business in the country, apply for start-up visas. Additionally, Edinburgh Innovations offer multiple competitions, giving student entrepreneurs a chance to win not only funding but increased visibility of their projects. Just in the 2018/19 academic year, students and staff of the University launched 60 enterprises. These include Augment Bionics, a business that creates prosthetics by using 3D printing technology, and Lilypads, a “pioneer” in reusable sanitary products, set out to combat period poverty and contribute to the reduction of plastic waste. The Student Enterprise Hub is further sophisticating the service by making the Enterprise Toolkit, a library of online resources, accessible to all University of Edinburgh students. They hope that this would “provide a more personal and interactive co-operation between students and advisers.”

Just a few days before the Hub’s opening, the University of Edinburgh was shortlisted for the Outstanding Entrepreneurial University Award (also known as ‘The Oscars of Higher Education’), sponsored by the National Centre for Entrepreneurship in Education (NCEE), an award that hundreds of institutions enter every academic year. It is awarded for “an institution whose vision and strategy place enterprise, entrepreneurship, and innovation at the heart of the organization”, therefore, the University of Edinburgh’s shortlisting among the top six is an impressive achievement.

