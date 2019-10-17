Whilst Phoenix delivers his lines to perfection, it is the physical element he brings to the notorious villain that ensure he is truly outstanding. His sudden outbursts of shrieking laughter, the way he darts and glides across the screen in elegant dance routines and his gripping facial expressions all allow him to convey more through use of his body than others could in a thousand words. Crucially, he manages to pull off surreal and insane without blundering into cringe-worthy and irritating and he makes the role his own, opting to go for a darker interpretation that actually works.

But it is not as if Phoenix is forced to carry the film. The inclusion of Robert De Niro as a comedic talk show host is similarly brilliant, proving to be more than a cheap reference to Scorsese’s Taxi Driver. The veteran actor fulfils the role so well it as if he could stand in the place of Steven Colbert of The Late Show, and the moments that centre around De Niro’s fictional show are fascinating.

Perhaps most impressive of all is the cinematography and music, by Lawrence Sher and Hildur Guðnadóttir respectively. The imagery is memorable, from gloomy subways to chaotic riots. The score is sensational. Thunderous cellos fill you with dread as the antagonist inevitably tumbles into madness. These two elements combine in ways that are at times exceptional, particularly as Phoenix’s presence on stage seizes the audience and demands undivided attention.