Lady Gaga and Bradly Cooper: Shallow

During an interview, Lady Gaga once said: “I had a boyfriend who told me I’d never succeed, never be nominated for a Grammy, never have a hit song, and that he hoped I’d fail. I said to him, ‘Someday when we’re not together, you won’t be able to order a cup of coffee at the fucking deli without hearing or seeing me’.”

Oh boy was he wrong, not only has she conquered the radio, but even the cinema has been taken over by Lady Gaga.

Together with Bradly Cooper, she stars in ‘A Star is Born,’ the tale of two artistic souls coming together.

As expected the movie would not be completed without Lady Gaga putting her voice to work, but who had thought that American actor Bradly Cooper would have joined her for a duet? This single is taken from the soundtrack of the film, and is named ‘Shallow.’ It is a live recording that starts with a simple guitar chord and Bradly Cooper’s voice. Along the way, some violin and piano chords are added, but the song only really comes to life when Lady Gaga starts to sing. Calling it a simple song does not mean that it is boring, yet arguably it is the emotional impact of the film that truly puts the song on a pedestal.

Image: Ronald Woan via flickr