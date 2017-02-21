Laura Marling – ‘Wildfire’

4 /5 stars

Ahead of her upcoming album Semper Femina, Laura Marling has released a beautiful, fluttering little taste of what’s to come in the form of ‘Wild Fire’. Whilst still possessing the shy vulnerability of past albums, this single reflects a more fearless, mature Marling whose Norah Jones-esque vocals ooze a graceful confidence. The perhaps timid and unsure newcomer of her early career has been replaced by a truly great songwriter. Her warm and ringing voice combined with the shuddering drum in the background creates an unwinding, Sunday morning feeling tune.

Her lyrics, as she has said she intends to do in her sixth album, address themes of gender and sexuality. In ‘Wild Fire’, she gently tells a loved one how to love unreservedly. “I’d do it all for her, for free, I need nothing back for me, There’s no sweeter deed maybe, Than to love something enough to want to have to get free.” The full album is due to come out on March 10; coincidentally the date on which she plays at O2 ABC Glasgow. Grab some tickets for what should be an evening of some great, never before heard songs.