2nd March

Junky Fam, an Edinburgh original, three-piece funk-fusion band will be playing a free show at Henry’s Cellar Bar on the 2nd March. Taking inspiration from the likes of P-Funk to King Crimson, they are sure to play a diverse set that will get you grooving. With Calum Grewar on guitar, Norman Villeroux on bass and Tommy Alexander on drums, if you haven’t seen them already, or even if you have, be sure to come by! Doors at 11pm.

Image: Dolly Church