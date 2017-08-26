Live preview: Mac Demarco at Usher Hall

A Brooklyn-by-way-of-Montreal multi-instrumentalist, Mac Demarco was bound to catch the ears and hearts of critics and listeners on both sides of the Atlantic. The term ‘slacker’ is often thrown around the indie-folk hero of sorts due to his louche vocal style and nonchalant, playful approach to performances and interviews, belying the skill and precision behind his self-produced and -engineered compositions. He’s a dab hand at genre switching too, inflecting his songs with hints of funk or country while still holding onto his characteristic loping style and humour. This Old Dog, released earlier in the summer, is a departure from the chilled out and sometimes goofy Salad Days, taking on a quieter and more introspective angle. There are less antics and more acoustic guitar, but Mac’s little eccentricities remain as he successfully translates heavier subject-matter to his easy-listening sound. Whether you prefer his carefree fun-poking earlier style or the matured and thoughtful Mac, his live show will indulge both. He has been known to whip out magic tricks, nudity, yodelling and extended crowd-surfing escapades while on stage so there’s little chance of soul-searching overshadowing his jestering – you won’t be leaving Mac’s room bored.

Catch him at Usher Hall on August 30th, or on his UK tour on November 24th at Glasgow Barrowlands.

Image: Coley Brown