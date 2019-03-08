ELECTION RESULTS: The Students’ Association’s Sabbatical Officers

Vice President Education

We are happy to announce that Steph Vallancey has been elected your next Students’ Association VP Education. When asked by The Student what their favourite manifesto point was Steph said:

“My manifesto is focused on three points: feedback, support, and inclusive academia. I want to use all of these to improve the student experience at Edinburgh!”

Congratulations to Steph! We look forward to seeing their upcoming work in the next academic year.

Vice President Activities and Services

We are happy to announce that Beth Fellows has been elected your next Students’ Association VP Activities and Services. When asked by The Student what their most ambitious manifesto point was Beth said:

” I think ensuring students have free Wednesday afternoons for extra-curricular activities. It has been on many previous candidates manifestos, like Eleri’s, but I still think it is very relevant and important. Student feedback shows it is one of the most wanted policies. I really want to understand why this policy is not already in place, and to do this I will make time to go round each school individually. My aim is to use the information I gather to find a solution.”

Congratulations to Beth! We look forward to seeing their upcoming work in the next academic year.

Vice President Community

We are happy to announce that Rosheen Wallace has been elected your next Students’ Association VP Activities and Services. When asked by The Student what their favourite manifesto point was Rosheen said:

“My favourite policy is probably the textbook buy and sell scheme! I’m a big fan of second-hand books – I’ve often tried to get textbooks on eBay, but having a university scheme, and a physical place on campus where people could trade in their books would be a much simpler way to do it. And it would be more affordable for students!

Sustainability is a big personal interest of mine, so I’m also really keen on the idea of encouraging food-sharing at university – I’d love it if leftover food from university catered events was always shared with students or appropriately donated, instead of occasionally by certain staff. It’s simple ideas that would make a massive difference!”

Congratulations to Rosheen! We look forward to seeing their upcoming work in the next academic year.

Vice President Welfare

We are pleased to announce that Oona Miller has been elected your next Students’ Association VP Welfare. When asked by The Student what their most ambitious manifesto point was Oona said:

“There are two points in my manifesto which are particularly challenging for different reasons.

First, is my promise to address the needs of BME students and students from low-income backgrounds through the university’s Widening Participation strategy. My goal with this policy is to get the university to sustain attention on the first two stages of the strategy (when people from WP backgrounds are still at school and at the stage of applying to higher education) but make a concerted effort on the third stage – whilst WP students are in higher education.

The difficulty lies in how abstract this is: I was conscious that I didn’t want to dictate how this engagement would take place to the later detriment of my goals, instead prioritising what WP students tell us they need from the university. In other words, I will be focusing heavily on creating a truly sustainable dialogue between BME/low-income students and the university’s senior administration. Working with the BME Officer will be absolutely crucial to amplifying BME voices in this respect – the current BME focus groups are an excellent starting point! I’m a politics student, and my greatest interest from everything I’ve studied is the facilitation of public dialogue and decision-making, bringing democracy closer to people and their communities. That is a huge challenge, especially because it has to take place continually and constantly to stay relevant and useful.

Second, and more straightforward, is my policy on creating sexual-health drop-ins on every campus so students can access inclusive advice, support and testing. I am particularly hopeful that this policy will make accessing sexual health clinics far easier and less stressful for LGBT+ and trans & non-binary students. This is difficult simply because it is expensive and resource-intensive. But the university runs a budget surplus of over £100 million! It’ll be difficult, not impossible.”

Congratulations to Oona! We look forward to seeing their upcoming work in the next academic year.

President

We are pleased to announce that Andrew Wilson has been elected your next Students’ Association President. When asked by The Student what their most ambitious manifesto point was Andrew said:

“After conversations with diverse and multiple students, I am really proud that my manifesto has various realistic and reasonable policies that would aim to tackle the number of issues we all face. I acknowledge that I cannot predict the future, challenges and obstacles may occur alongside the role of President, but I know that my dedication to rolling out my full manifesto would never waver and be key to achieving the change we so desperately need. I would want to work closely with university and the Students’ Association departments and stakeholders to achieve my vision for a more relatable and relevant organisation, but remembering that student feedback is core to everything we do and acting appropriately on this. I strongly believe that these are all actionable points and that I would persevere, through bureaucracy and barriers, to implement them because I know how important they would be in addressing and improving student satisfaction at the University of Edinburgh.”

Congratulations to Andrew! We look forward to seeing their upcoming work in the next academic year.

Share this:

Tweet

