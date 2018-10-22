Long walk to campus? Here are some podcasts to fill the time

It’s safe to say that 2018 has been the year of the podcast. Podcasts are a great way to expand your knowledge about current affairs – and whether you’re interested in politics, music or comedy, there’s something for you. If it’s for your walk to campus, or just to listen to while completing mindless tasks, here are some podcasts to fill the time.

My Dad Wrote A Porno: If you’re looking for a laugh, then there really is no need to look further. My Dad Wrote A Porno is a series in which Jamie Morton reads aloud from his dad’s attempt at erotic fiction. Every week Jamie reads a chapter to two of his friends who cannot help but fondly ridicule, snigger and, most of all, cry with tears of laughter.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: If you’re a fan of Queer Eye (and who isn’t?) then I’m sure you’re aware of the amazing Jonathan Van Ness. What you might not be aware of, however, is that he hosts his own podcast show. Every week Jonathan sits down with an expert to discuss anything and everything that makes him curious. It’s thoroughly entertaining every week, and Jonathan’s charm ensures that, regardless of the topic, the episodes are accessible and engaging.

This American Life: For those who are big fans of podcasts, this one won’t be a surprise. A journalistic, non-fiction podcast, This American Life focuses on a weekly theme from which they explore first-person narratives from ordinary people. This podcast often explores current affairs through personal and thought-provoking stories. One of the episodes even inspired the Lin-Manuel Miranda 15 minute musical 21 Chump Street.

S-Town: If you enjoy This American Life, then you will love this True Crime podcast from the same producers. A 7-episode investigative journalism podcast, S-Town follows an alleged murder that took place in Alabama after an email was sent to the staff of This American Life. Brian Reed, host of S-Town, decided to investigate this and it led to many intriguing discoveries. If this takes your fancy, also check out the hit podcast Serial that is also part of the true crime genre.

The Guardian Long Reads: A news and politics podcast that provides an audio version of The Guardian’s long read articles. This podcast gives you the opportunity to get on with your day whilst also staying updated with expert opinions on politics, business, crime and current affairs.

Modern Love: Similarly to the Long Reads podcast, Modern Love is an audio of the New York Times’ Modern Love column – in which short essays about love, loss and redemption written by everyday people are performed by a variety of notable personalities. Heart-breaking and uplifting simultaneously, this podcast is perfect for any romantic at heart.

Food 4 Thot (NSFW): Food 4 Thot is a discussion wherein a multiracial group of young queer writers gather around a table to talk about sex, relationships, identity, culture, books and current affairs. Raw and graphic, this podcast is perfect for those who like to spend time thinking about issues of identity, or just for those who love to be intellectually stimulated and entertained.

