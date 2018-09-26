Microwavable Margherita mac and cheese

Margherita mac and cheese is the pizza-pasta fusion you’ve been waiting for. This quick and warming meal can be made on a student’s budget and in a student’s kitchen – that is to say, it only costs 70p per serving and it’s made completely without a stove. If you only have a microwave in your kitchen or if heating up the stove is simply too much trouble, this recipe is perfect for your lunch or a late-night snack. It’s easy enough that even the most inexperienced chef can master it on the first try and have delicious results. So, give this recipe a go and impress your friends with your “world class” cooking skills!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of pasta (smaller shapes work best, like elbow macaroni)

1/4 cup of milk

1/2 cup white cheddar cheese

½ of a vine-ripened tomato

Basil (either dried or fresh)

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

To start, put one serving of pasta in a microwave-safe container and add in 1/2 cup of water. Pop this in the microwave for two minutes. While your pasta cooks, chop the tomatoes into bite-sized cubes and finely chop the basil (or not, if you’re using dried basil). The amount of basil can vary based on your personal preferences, but if you’re using dried, just a pinch will do. After the two minutes are up, stir the water and pasta mixture and put it back into the microwave for another two minutes. Repeat this process until ALL the water has evaporated (this will prevent the sauce from becoming watery). This takes about six minutes in total. Next, add in the milk, shredded white cheddar, tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper. Give this a stir and put it back in the microwave for two minutes. You can stop here and enjoy, but feel free to throw some more cheese or basil on top. If you’re feeling really fancy, don’t hesitate to add some chili flakes or garlic for an extra pizza-like experience.

You might not be a fan of the Margherita flavouring, in which case, you can just leave out the basil and tomato and make a simple mac and cheese! This recipe is great because it’s so versatile – you can switch up the add-ins to make broccoli mac and cheese or bacon mac and cheese, for example.

Image: Quincy Sugiuchi