Minority ethnic campaigns need more consideration of diversity

As a Venezuelan living abroad, I have been exposed to various cultures, traditions and perspectives, many of them different from my own. I was surprised when I began to ache for people who understood my experience as a non-white, non-British resident here in Edinburgh – perhaps because, for the first time, I was braving the unknown without the comforting presence of my family. Already a member of the Latin American Society, I chose to join the University’s Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) liberation campaign on Facebook for the same reason: to find more people like me.

Perusing the page, I saw a post asking for support on the ‘Black Newspaper Collection’ E-resource trial run. The post mentioned it was for more ‘PoC’ (‘people of colour’) representation in campus academic literature. This was puzzling – the Black Newspaper Collection does not seem to encompass all PoC. It is not called the PoC Newspaper Collection, so certainly literature by and about Asian or Hispanic people, for example, would be missing. Similarly, the Black and Minority Ethnic campaign’s very name implies that their agenda’s predominant issue is the creation of a safe space for black students, with ‘ethnic minorities’ being added on, only to fill a quota.

My immediate belief that the BME campaign focused on black students was shared, although not by all, but by most people I conversed with. This sentiment grew when I found that the NUS campaign for non-white students is the NUS Black Students’ Campaign. How is someone like me supposed to feel included in a group like that? How are my Bangladeshi, Chinese, Mexican friends supposed to feel a part of that movement when it seems we are not significant enough to be mentioned?

One argument I understand is that many non-black PoC are also perpetrators of racist actions against black students, and having ‘Black’ in the name forces those PoC to acknowledge that those actions will not be tolerated in safe spaces for all. However, I think those who ask to join an ethnicity/PoC liberation campaign in the first place would tend to not be people who partake in aforementioned activities.

It is an issue of nomenclature, but it was something I thought about greatly. The name of a movement is significant. Yes, it is simply branding – but the message emitted to the public is important – and surely this is not the message that the BME campaign wishes to send forth. The current presiding leaders of both the BME campaign and the NUS Black Student’s Campaign are not black, so it must follow that the movement does not only aim towards progression for black students.

For me, the aforementioned campaign names only point towards black liberation movements having the most command over other contemporary minority liberation movements. I am not scornful nor pessimistic about the implications of this, especially after more conversations, learning about a recent survey to change the NUS campaign name, and seeing many diverse and inclusive BME group events.

One cannot ignore the fact that the Black/Black British population is shown as three per cent – the latest UK census taken in 2011 shows – and the Asian/Asian British population (including Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Chinese, and “Other Asian”) is shown as 6.9 per cent. Regarding my personal bias and concerns as a Latina, Dr Fiona J Mackintosh, senior lecturer in Latin American literature, said that although “there may be fewer Latinos in the UK […] their presence should be acknowledged and given visibility”. She mentioned the Minka News group, which calls attention to Latin community members’ issues in London. If Latin American students of this university, such as myself, want to have our specific voices heard, we cannot wait for an Edinburgh University Minka News group to rise from nowhere, nor the BME campaign to do so – it is up to us to call attention to them and bring them to the platform we have, share our stories with other PoC community members.

What was most uplifting was speaking to Isabella Neergaard-Peterson, incoming BME campaign officer. She brought up historical turning points, such as the Stephen Lawrence case, serving as turning points ricocheting the momentum of black liberation movements within the UK. “I personally don’t love the term BME because of this implication of it only involving black people”, she says, “I think ‘PoC’ is a better term to represent our movement”. She also mentioned her future plans to create opportunities for all BME members to bond with each other and share similar experiences, strengthen our understanding, and create a stronger presence.

In short, Neergaard-Peterson’s statement, that “a movement defines a label, a label does not define a movement”, is true. No movement is perfect, the BME campaign is not an exception, but looking into its inner workings can assure you it is on the right path.

Image: Paolo Lindo