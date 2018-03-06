Mum’s the word: how best to treat your mum this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is almost upon us, and while we are right to think critically about days like this, there are some realities that nobody can avoid. After all, unleashing your best Marxist critique decrying this celebration of consumerism with a commodified, soulless heart is unlikely to impress if all you give your mother on March 11 is a meek apology. With that in mind, there are a host of ways to make your mum break out in a smile without breaking the bank, including some that will cut it even if you cannot be with your mum on Mother’s Day. Here are just some ideas:

Breakfast in bed: Never fails. Obviously, for students who live away from their mothers whilst at university, this may be something of a logistical nightmare. But for those spending the morning of Mother’s Day at home, this may be the perfect gesture. Go all out and make her something she wouldn’t usually have. Poached eggs and avocado on toast is always a good shout, with a hint of chilli and pepper (and feta cheese if you’re feeling very elaborate). That being said, even if all you bring her is a bacon roll and a mug of Nescafe, it’s the thought that will kick start Mother’s Day in the right way.

Flowers in the Post: This option is booming in popularity, and for good reason. Taking your mum by surprise with the sudden appearance of a bouquet of flowers at the door is guaranteed to get a good reaction. You can either order one from any number of websites, or arrange something from a local florist. Most of the good ones will also have the flowers wrapped in protective layers and in a secure box so they don’t get damaged. This is a brilliant choice whether you will be with your mum on the day or not.

A little something: It can be irksome if you give your mum a present just for them to come out with something like “you shouldn’t have” or “oh it’s too much!” Especially since the likelihood is that, deep down, they don’t mean it. Gift giving is a crucial part of Mother’s Day, so don’t just get her any old top from H&M. It is easier than ever to pick up personalised gifts that are that bit more meaningful, whether it’s something with her name on it or even something related to a personal joke the two of you share. Top this off with a personalised card, and its likely it will be a gift that your mum will hold on to for a long time. Putting thought into the gift will really pay off and leave your mother with some happy memories this March.

Take her for a meal: Everybody loves free food, so this is a good shout. Where you go very much depends on your budget, but equally there may be some options worth skipping over when cutting your list down. As appealing as chicken nuggets are, McDonalds is perhaps not the best place. A lot of chain restaurants such as Jamie’s Italian and Pizza Express offer really good food at agreeable prices, and many of these may even have special Mother’s Day menus as well. Alternatively, if you or your mum has a soft spot for one of the local restaurants or gastro pubs, take her there. Wherever you go, try and make it special beyond the fact that you are getting the bill. You could do this by ordering her favourite wine, or giving her (more) flowers. It’s really up to you.

Talk to her: Seems obvious really. If you are away from your mum this March 11, then make the effort to put aside a little bit of your time to call, Facetime or Skype her at a time that suits you both. Being away from your children can be a potentially emotional time for any parent, so having a good old conversation can be a valuable way to make Mother’s Day special for them. If your mum is more on the emotional side and you feel like a tear or two is imminent mid-conversation, go with it. It will be tears of happiness that will be a reminder of how much your mother loves you, and how grateful she is for you putting aside time just for her.

image: ponce _photography via pixabay