Netball club flying high in this week’s round up

Edinburgh University Netball Club had a fantastic four out of four wins at their home matches two Saturdays ago. EUNC 1s finished with a great result of 56-20 against the University of Glasgow 1s. The 2s faced the University of Strathclyde 1s, finishing with a 55-37 win. The 5s won convincingly, 59-15, against the University of Aberdeen 2s, and EUNC 6s came out victorious with a score of 49-23 against the 4s.

The Edinburgh University Rifle Club took part in the Scottish Student Sport Grand Prix in St Andrews. The team of eight took an extremely narrow 2nd place behind the University of Glasgow, beaten merely by two points out of 1600. However, Edinburgh’s team of four won by a convincing 11 point margin, securing the series win for the team of four event in the process. The Ladies trio finished 2nd, but secured enough points to claim the overall series victory. The A Pairs event saw Bryony Fraser-Burn and Chris Gray taking a comfortable first place. Meanwhile in the B pairs, Rhys Olley and Fraser McPhie took 2nd place. Finally, in the individual competitions, Gray took 1st in A Class, closely followed by teammate, Fraser-Burn in 3rd. Callum Quinn shot very strongly to finish top of the novice category.

Two weeks ago Edinburgh University Badminton Club 1s battled it out against the University of Glasgow 1s in the Scottish 1A division. EUBC 1s put on a brilliant performance in their 11-1 win. The Premier Ladies team suffered a 6-2 defeat to the University of Birmingham 1s last Wednesday.

Edinburgh University Athletics Club competed in the Scottish National Indoor Senior Track and Field Championships last weekend. Anna Nelson bagged herself a personal best in the 400m final. In the men’s long jump, Che Richards achieved first place and Kirsten Mullen came third in the women’s pole vault. Clare Robinson ran a fantastic hurdle time and jumped a PB to win bronze in the long jump.

The Edinburgh University Sailing Club had its second of three British Universities Sailing Association qualifiers last weekend in Glasgow. The A-Team won the majority of their races in the Platinum Fleet, finishing third. The B-Team finished second in Gold Fleet. The C-Team encountered some difficulties after repairs had to be made to one of the boats, eventually finishing the day in Silver Fleet. The D-Team, made up almost entirely of racing rookies, sailed outstandingly to win four of their five races and to finish second in Silver Fleet.

The Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club Men’s 1s water polo team defeated Sheffield Hallam University 1s by a 12-5 scoreline. The club’s swimming 1s performed strongly away against the University of Glasgow 1s, but the match finished 125-101 in favour of the hosts.

The Edinburgh University Fencing Club’s Women’s 1s travelled to Newcastle to play the last four matches in their league. With strong performances in all three weapons, Edinburgh came away with four wins. Edinburgh faced the University of Leeds, Newcastle University, the University of Nottingham, and the University of St Andrews with respective scores, 134 – 71, 135 – 69, 135 – 67, and 135 – 63.

All three of Edinburgh University Women’s Association Football Club’s teams played last Wednesday. The 3s drew 0-0 at home in a hard fought encounter against University of Abertay 1s. EUWAFC 1s also played, away, against rivals University of Stirling, with the game ending 3-1 to Stirling. The 2s finished with a very well earned 2-0 win against University of St Andrews 1s.

There were also four out of four wins for Edinburgh University Basketball Club with a close 67-64 win for the Men’s 1s against University of Aberdeen 1s. The Women’s 1s won with a phenomenal score of 113-17 against the University of St Andrews, while the Men’s 2s beat a strong University of St Andrews side 68-53 away from home. They now host Edinburgh Napier University 1s at home, as the team looks to remain at the top of their league. Finally, there was a good win for the Women’s 2s, away against University of Aberdeen 1s, finishing with a score of 54-29 to Edinburgh.

Last Wednesday, Edinburgh University Men’s Hockey Club 1s headed down to the University of Leeds for the penultimate game of this season’s BUCS North 1B. A 1-1 draw left EUMHC 1s at the top of league with two games to play. The 2s travelled to St Andrews to play the home team’s 1s, finishing with a well fought score of 3-3. And, finally, the 4s travelled to Dundee for a competitive BUCS game against University of Abertay 1s, ending in a 3-1 Edinburgh defeat.

Image courtesy of Edinburgh University Netball Club