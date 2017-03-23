Netflix Pick: Abstract: The Art of Design

If Chef’s Table left your mouth watering and your hands yearning to construct an elaborate meal, Netflix’s new series Abstract: the Art of Design will be right up your alley. But, rather than provoking you to sharpen your culinary expertise, this series will inspire you to exercise your creativity.

Each episode displays the masterful skill involved in developing a design, whether it be of a simple brand logo, or a impressive ski slope on top of a power plant.

Abstract: the Art of Design maintains a dynamic energy throughout, featuring new designers – from architects to stage managers. A different director heads each episode, giving their own stylistic flair to each one.

Overall, this series alters the viewer’s perception of everyday commodities, displaying them instead as artistic creations worthy of admiration.

