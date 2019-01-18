NHS launches new 10-year plan for 70th anniversary in 2018

What are the main points being addressed by the plan?

Improving care at every stage of life.

One major focus of the plan is to provide the best possible care for individuals at every stage of life, from birth through to old age.

Maternity safety is to be a priority, with aims to halve the number of stillbirths as well as maternal and neonatal deaths by 2025.

On top of this, improved support for the elderly population is to be established through personalised care and enhanced primary care services.