Oh Wonder wins over Glasgow

2nd November

To be honest, I didn’t really like Oh Wonder’s second album, Ultralife. Someone, somewhere, decided that it would basically be an extended version of ‘Dazzle’ from their first album, Oh Wonder. I’m more of an ‘All We Do’ fan myself (that song breaks me). So, when Oh Wonder begins with a beefed-up version of ‘Dazzle’, I’m a little concerned that my dream of a solid run through of tracks one to fifteen, as with the first album, is to be disappointed.

The fact that this new ‘Dazzle’ comes complete with D’n’B beat drops and mind-crushing strobe lighting from the giant ‘OW’ behind them does not alleviate any concern; it feels like stumbling into a new religious rave cult before being thoroughly brainwashed. Their rendition of ‘Without You’ and ‘Lifetimes’ doesn’t do much to settle my nerves either, but when, somewhere during ‘Shark’, Anthony West smashes a few new riffs into a song I found unaffecting on the album, I’m thoroughly won over.

What becomes apparent is that, whether because of a frustration the duo felt with the abundant slowness of the first album or because of a desire to make their gigs as lively as possible, Oh Wonder is tearing shreds out of their earlier work. Old tunes are scarred with guitar riffs and upbeat dance rhythms, and the crowd loves it.

Seven songs later, and with no major incidents apart from a lacklustre and rather surprising stripped down version of ‘Moonlight’, we arrive at ‘All We Do’. I was genuinely terrified it would be disappointing. They play it perfectly, almost exactly how it features on Oh Wonder, and the combination of Josephine Vander Gucht’s haunting vocals on that track with the crowd’s enthusiastic singing brings a tear to my eye and leaves me with a memory I won’t soon forget.

Three tunes later, with the aid of an immensely colourful use of lighting, Oh Wonder plays the ‘last song’ of the gig: ‘Technicolour Beat’. The encore which follows is very predictable, as the band hasn’t yet played ‘Drive’ or ‘Ultralife’, two of their most popular tracks.

With the encore over, and my eyes adjusting to the darkness that has been obliterated by the glowing ‘OW’ for the last hour and a half, I leave, the emotions of ‘All We Do’ still running through my veins, thoroughly pleased with the gig.

Image: Justin Higuchi, Wikimedia CC