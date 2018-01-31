Orienteering Club battle the weather in this week’s sports round-up

Edinburgh University Orienteering Club hosted its 10th annual Big Weekend, from 19-21 January. Despite the wintry conditions, with excess ice and snow, it was still a giant success; with 733 competitors entering, it was their largest event to date.

The weekend kicked off on Friday night with a sprint around Kings Buildings in the dark and the brand-new addition of a tricky indoor sprint in James Clark Maxwell Building. On Saturday, they continued with an urban race around Edinburgh city, taking in the historical sights and finishing through Greyfriars Kirkyard. They finished off the weekend with a physically challenging race on Arthur’s Seat, really testing their hardy competitors.

Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC) kick-started their second half of the BUCS season with some gutsy performances from the 1s, 4s and 7s. The 1s won a nail-biting game against Leeds Beckett University 1s, 2-1, with goals from Zara Malseed and Lara Tomkins. EUWHC 4s lost in the last minute to Edinburgh Napier University 1s, 3-2: a feisty high tempo game with lots of passion. Finally, the 7s hit back at Napier 2s, winning 3-0 with a solid performance.

Edinburgh University Ladies Rugby Football Club 1s won the BUCS Premier North League for the second year in a row. EULRFC 1s played away against the University of Birmingham 1s, and with an 88-0 victory, they managed to secure 1st place in the league table.

Edinburgh University Netball Club had only the one match this week: the 3s. The 3s came away with a big win of 55-30 against University of Stirling 1s. It was a great opportunity to test out different combinations in a pressured situation and a huge confidence boost for the team at the start of semester two. They are now sitting top of BUCs division 2A with five wins from five games.

\It was a frustrating week for the Edinburgh University Rugby Football Club (EURFC) as the 1st XV travelled for an overnight trip to Nottingham, only for the match to be cancelled due to a water-logged pitch, meaning Nottingham must return to Peffermill to play the match later this semester.

The EURFC 4s managed to win their tense match against Heriot Watt, however, while the club also hosted the touring Argentinian side BAC Belgrano on Thursday afternoon, producing an entertaining match to cap the first week back.

As with every new year, the Sports Union hosted its annual ball on Thursday evening. In the grand confines of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, over 2,000 students gathered to take place in one of Edinburgh University’s flagship evenings.

For the lucky few who managed to obtain a dinner ticket, there were the joys of a three course meal, an awards ceremony and speeches on the Union’s progress this year to enjoy.

Yet, there was also plenty of enjoyment for those who only turned up after dinner. Many of the sports clubs hosted individual events in preparation of their arrival to ensure that their troops all turned up together in merry fashion.

With a huge room, a DJ and hundreds of dancing students, the night combined the best of all of Edinburgh’s partying scene and was a huge success for the Union.

There was huge disappointment when the ball had to come to a close just after midnight, but the party-goers shifted their scene and decamped to Why Not to keep dancing late into the night.

All in all the ball must be called a resounding success, raising huge funds for the union to help them in their work to support all of the university’s clubs and providing a mugely entertaining night for its many guests, who will not forget their experiences in a hurry.

That is the round-up for this week. As we get back into the swing of things remember to support your university!

Image courtesy of Edinburgh University Orienteering Club