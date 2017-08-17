What is so special about a group of suited lads singing in formation? Well, the performance of Out of the Blue answers this question with their high energy, charisma and wonderful singing!

This is an a capella group who are not afraid to break the tradition of standing in an arrangement and crooning as they update much loved hits and contemporary tunes – they even go so far as to satirise it as they mimic a choral group booming out ‘Fun Fun Fun’ in their rendition of a Beach Boys medley.

The group’s show ranges from a soaring performance of Whitney Houston to the popular return of their hit, ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’, to favourites such as Michael Jackson and The Killers. Their voices are stunning and, if a bum note is hit, it can’t be noticed. The instrumental parts are the stuff of vocal acrobatics and deeply impressive.

However, it is not only the vocals that are impressive – the lights are dramatic, mixing with the smoke and silhouetting the performers. A capella has become a visual performance and the choreography in the show follows along this line. Out of the Blue strikes a balance between using the space and changing up formations, and dance moves that give Footloose a run for its money. The energy of this performance never seems to cease and it is particularly impressive that the vocals are scarcely affected by the dancing.

It is also important to commend them on the fact that they use the pauses in their 50 minutes show, not only to urge people to spread the word and buy their merchandise, but also to raise awareness of the charity Helen Douglas House. Each of their shows raised money for the charity, with the performers raising more than £100,000 over their last 5 years at the Fringe.

This is a charming group of performers whose talent and charisma shines, and their show will no doubt leave you grinning!

Out of the Blue

Assembly George Square Theatre

Runs until 28th August

Photo Credit: Out of the Blue