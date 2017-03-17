Patrick Kilduff elected President of the Students’ Association for 2017/2018 academic year

Patrick Kilduff has been elected President of the Students’ Association for the 2017/2018 academic year, after winning the election against Beth Harris and Christian Moorman by 1995 votes to 943 and 243, respectively.

Kilduff is a third year undergraduate studying politics, who will now take a year out of his degree to work as a full time employee with the Students’ Association. He ran on a platform which proposed, among other things, an online roadmap for course deadlines, a study space tracker and making special circumstances more accessible for students.

This is a developing news story.