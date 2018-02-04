The best 2018 student summer holiday destinations

As we begin second semester, everyone seems to be planning their summer: applying to jobs, internships, and booking their travels. Stuck for where to go? Here’s our guide to the most affordable trips this summer.

Milan, Italy – the ideal mini-break

With flights from only £36 per adult from London and £52 from Edinburgh, Milan is a great city break; ideal if you’re working throughout summer and can’t take more than a weekend off. Hostels can be as cheap as £13 per night, and the majority of museums are free or €3 entry.

Attractions include the Duomo Di Milano and the Leonardo Da Vinci Museum. For the art-lovers, Da Vinci’s famous painting, ‘The Last Supper’, is located in the Santa Maria Delle Grazie, although it is recommended booking in advance to make sure you can visit. Sforza Castle is free for the majority of exhibitions and not far from the city centre either. Milan is ideal if you’re in need of sunshine, culture, and lots of good food.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen is one of my all-time favourite European cities. Although the cost of living is exceptionally high, the cheap flights from Edinburgh and London (£41 and £28, respectively) and the city’s beauty and relaxed feel, makes it definitely worth a visit.

As food prices are quite high, I’d recommend booking an Air BnB as opposed to a catered hostel, meaning you can save money by cooking your own meals rather than eating out.

Attractions include Tivoli Gardens, the 18th century amusement park, various museums and castles scattered through the city centre, Christiana, the world’s last Freetown, and last but not least, Nyhavn, the world-famous and charmingly colourful harbour.

Marrakesh, Morocco

For those in search of sunshine, and with slightly more to spend on flights, Morocco is a great idea. Although flights are £168 from Edinburgh and £72 from London, Riads of surprising luxury are extremely cheap. For the best accommodation deals, visit Airbnb, or Booking.com. Attractions include markets, such as the Jemaa el-Fna, the Bahia Palace; various museums, and, if the North-African sunshine gets too much, there’s even a waterpark!

Festivals

For those who want both sunshine and great music, festivals in Europe can be a great option. With tickets often a fraction of the price of UK festivals, you can see word class acts. Furthermore, the cheap price of alcohol and guaranteed sunshine makes festivals abroad an extremely attractive option.

Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary

Taking place in the heart of Budapest on an Island in the middle of the Danube, Sziget Festival not only has a star-studded lineup but also one surrounded by culture and, not to forget, very cheap alcohol. In previous years this Hungarian festival has been performed at by the likes of Prince, Lily Allen, Major Lazer, and Rihanna.

Need a break from the festival? You can go and relax in one of Budapest’s famous thermal bath-spas, or see the city’s attractions such as the Buda Castle. Or, if relaxing isn’t your thing, you can visit one of the spa’s legendary parties in the evening.

Flights to Budapest are from £80 from Edinburgh, and £58 from London. Festival ticket prices are €275 for 7 days, €250 for 5 days, €175 for 3 days, and €65 per day. Camping is included in all of the multi-day tickets, with more expensive alternative camps on offer as well.

Benicassim Festival, Barcelona, Spain

Located in a quiet town three hours outside of Barcelona, Benicassim Festival offers a combination of world-class music with idyllic beaches. This festival is one that never sleeps, so expect to be dancing until 5am, sleeping until 8am then migrating to the beach for a snooze once your tent has become too warm.

Previous lineups have included The Weeknd, Paolo Nutini, Wolf Alice, Dua Lipa and Tyler the Creator. With tickets for €125 and flights from Edinburgh and London for £64 and £37 respectively, expect an affordable and unforgettable festival experience.

Once the festival is over, you could even combine it with a short stay in Barcelona, visiting its attractions such as the Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, and La Ramblas in the city centre.

Image: skeeze via Pixabay