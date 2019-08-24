Police Cops: Badass Be Thy Name and Police Cops in Space

Police Cops – Badass Be Thy Name

Manchester, 1999. Tommy is an ordinary clerk in an ordinary call centre, leading a very ordinary life. But all is changed when he sees a vampire and a vampire-hunter on one of his nights out at the club.

Multiple flaws and mistakes give out the fact that the show is the trio’s latest and has not been rehearsed to perfection. But this causes mixed feelings: maybe the show is actually better with these mistakes? Maybe they are even made on purpose? Somehow Police Cops use these mistakes and occasional slips to their advantage and make them a part of the show: “You know I am your boss because of this shirt I just put on!” The flavour of the show is even stronger with the improvisation added to the script. Even the fact that the suspension of disbelief is interrupted when actors themselves can barely help bursting out over their witty improvisation only contributes to the show and drives the audience to tears.

Unexpectedly, grey socks stretched over arms turn out to be swords and the floundering devil on the back of the other actor is actually falling down from heaven. The physical energy in the choreography, puns and the creativity of the ‘low budget’ props and scenery show just how much fun Police Cops had when they were creating the show and it transfers into unstoppable laughing from the audience.

Badass Be Thy Name is hilarious throughout the whole show both for the performers and the audience, barely giving the latter a second to restock on-air between laughing and holding onto their stomachs.

Police Cops – Badass Be Thy Name is on at Assembly George Square Gardens (Venue 17)

At 21:20 until August 25th

Tickets available here

Police Cops in Space

After the murder of his father by a vicious robot, Sammy Johnson, the last Police Cop in the universe escapes to a distant planet. There he meets an Alien fighter pilot and his Cyborg C9 with whom he embarks on a journey across the galaxy to find Earth and avenge his father.



The physical energy in the choreography, puns and the creativity of the ‘low budget’ props and scenery show just how much fun and passion Police Cops had when they were creating the show and it transfers into unstoppable laughing from the audience.



Music and choreography are vital components of any Police Cops show. Even if you had plenty of shows to watch during the day and are tired by the end of it, Police Cops in Space will keep you up on your feet for a while longer. The energetic input of the trio is one of the reasons this is one of the best shows to watch, especially in the evening.



However, Police Cops in Space may not worth the money if you have gone to see Badass Be Thy Name before. Both shows are great on their own but become too predictable if watched one after another. The plots are, however different, following the same structure. The creativity of decorations is funny and surprising but is recycled between the 2 shows and therefore the viewer cannot be too surprised (unless they are watching only one of the two shows).



The only aspect of Police Cops in Space that makes it evidently different from the other show is the perfection to which the show has been rehearsed over several years of running. There is hardly any improvisation and the show goes smoothly and as planned.

Overall, Police Cops in Space is a funny, creative and engaging comedy that is perfect for a late-night show. It is best served on its own, without having watched other Police Cops’ shows.

Police Cops in Space is on at Assembly George Square Gardens (Venue 17)

22:40 until August 25th

Tickets available here

Image: Guy Sanders

