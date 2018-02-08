‘Power’, Rapsody and Lamar

Rating: 4/5

Two long years since demanding the spotlight on ‘Complexion,’ from Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, Rapsody and Lamar have reunited again on Rapsody’s single ‘Power’. With the subtle intensity of dwindling electric guitar and 9th Wonder’s beats, the song takes listeners on a hypnotic journey about its title: power. The lyrics are potent and strong, touching upon the tangible and intangible aspects of who and what holds power. Rapsody’s verses ignite a spark as she raps about everything from the power of the police “badge make police feel powerful in the hood” to the power of sexuality “he said the booty the only thing between him and God”. But it is when she raps about the power of her own words that her lyrics truly catch fire. Lamar contributes a verse, telling the story of how he came to possess power, furthering the strength of both rappers’ words. Contrasted by Lance Skiiwalker’s coos on the hook, Rapsody and Lamar go bar-to-bar, matching each other to illustrate true power.

Image Credit: Jamla Records