Presidential candidate: Andrew Wilson

What inspired you to run for this position?

To me, the Students’ Association exists to fight for student interests, lobbying the university on the issues that matter most to us. But for too long, I feel the Students’ Association has been weak in truly representing and engaging all students at our university. The first step to engagement is by creating something truly representative that people want to be a part of. How can we expect students to engage with an organisation that is not fighting to properly address the burden of hidden course costs, failing to provide effective harm reduction support for students or actually tackling the unsustainable Kings’ Buildings transport provisions? I’m standing to be President this year because I know I have the drive and passion to shape our Students’ Association to work better in the interests of all students. I know too many people who are disillusioned and disinterested with the Students’ Association and I’m so passionate about changing that. We must exist to truly represent the needs and wants of all students.

What do you think would be the most difficult point in your manifesto to achieve? How would you go about achieving it?

After conversations with diverse and multiple students, I am really proud that my manifesto has various realistic and reasonable policies that would aim to tackle the number of issues we all face. I acknowledge that I cannot predict the future, challenges and obstacles may occur alongside the role of President, but I know that my dedication to rolling out my full manifesto would never waver and be key to achieving the change we so desperately need. I would want to work closely with university and the Students’ Association departments and stakeholders to achieve my vision for a more relatable and relevant organisation, but remembering that student feedback is core to everything we do and acting appropriately on this. I strongly believe that these are all actionable points and that I would persevere, through bureaucracy and barriers, to implement them because I know how important they would be in addressing and improving student satisfaction at the University of Edinburgh.

What is your perspective on the proposed mandatory interruptions policy?

When the proposed changes to the Support for Study policy were first brought to my attention by Kai (Vice President Welfare) at January’s Student Council, I immediately asked them how students could work together at the grassroots to lobby the university to scrap introducing this new amendment. I am glad that I have been able to engage with the Students’ Association’s campaign that seeks to fight against the policy and to have also signed the open letter to the university committee making this decision. The open letter outlines clear concerns that this policy could discourage students from disclosing their mental health struggles and could remove the right for students to make informed decisions about themselves, undermining their autonomy, both completely valid arguments with which I agree wholeheartedly. I believe that this campaign has highlighted wider, systemic issues with the university’s decision-making, given that there is only one student representative on the committee that is proposing this Mandatory Interruption amendment, a decision that will directly impact the most vulnerable students in our university community. I will continue to participate in the Students’ Association’s campaign against these changes and if elected, would work to encourage better and more effective communication and representation of students in university decision-making.

You propose introducing drug testing kits in your manifesto. What would you say to those who believe that this will only encourage illegal behaviour?

Last year, the National Union of Students conducted research into student drug use and found in their survey that 56 per cent of students had tried drugs at some point. I believe it’s important that, following the example of students’ unions such as Manchester and Sussex, we provide everything we can to best equip students to allow them to make informed decisions about drug use. This policy is not about encouraging drug use or illegal behaviour, it’s about reducing harm and educating students on the associated risk. Introducing drug testing kits would be the first step in a wider harm reduction strategy that I hope to pursue at Edinburgh. It is my hope that by allowing students to access these kits, I can build a Students’ Association that offers the right support on these issues without the fear of repercussions, judgement or shame, and fights against the stigma that continues to push students towards unsafe drug usage.

Your manifesto contains some 19 points and you only have 20 weeks of teaching in which to achieve them. How would you go about this?

Whilst some may shy away from big targets, I want to be a President who aims high and achieves. I think that my manifesto is full of practical policies that are achievable and would directly improve the lives and experiences of students at our university; nothing in my manifesto is unrealistic to expect of our Students’ Association. You’re making the assumption that I wouldn’t bring the same passion, dedication and commitment to implementing my manifesto in non-teaching weeks and throughout the summer. My fight for creating a Students’ Association that makes sense for all wouldn’t stop just because students aren’t here.

Finally, is there anything in particular about your manifesto/campaign that you want to draw students’ attention to? What is your favourite policy?

Throughout my time at Edinburgh, I’ve come up against so many problems, from bad landlords to failing mental health provisions and I know that I’m not alone. I feel my manifesto and campaign effectively addresses the everyday issues we have to face as students and I know that it will resonate with so many of who are struggling too. I’m dedicated to creating a Students’ Association that works to improve our experiences here at Edinburgh and make life easier for us all. I’ve made it clear that I’m committed to creating an Edinburgh that is safer, cheaper, easier, greener and sexier in the best interests of all students. As for a favourite policy, my manifesto makes clear that Edinburgh needs to get sexier and for me, democracy is sexy. Which is why I’m counting on each and every one of you to vote for me to be your next President so I can build a Students’ Association that makes sense for all students.

The following is a transcription of Andrew’s responses during the Sabbatical Candidate’s Question Time which took place on Thursday 28 February 2019.

Some answers may have been edited for clarity.

Hello everyone, I’m Andrew and I’m running to be your next President to make Edinburgh safer, cheaper, easier, greener and sexier.

For far too long, the Students’ Association has failed on its outreach to students across the university or to fight harder for our voices to be heard. For many people, it appears that the Students’ Association has not been relevant enough to them, failing to support us on a multitude of issues we all face every day, from housing to course costs.

Throughout my time here, I’ve faced numerous hurdles in everyday student life, whether that be struggling to find my own flat with a good enough landlord or trying to navigate the university’s mental health services. I’ve shaped my manifesto after conversations with students from across our university, settling on policies that tackle the issues that matter most to us on a day to day basis as well as improve our experience.

It’s time we make Edinburgh safer. According to the National Union of Students, 56 per cent of us have tried drugs. So, the Students’ Association needs to lead on a harm reduction strategy, starting with Test Your Own Drug kits, readily available for all. And we all want safe and affordable housing, which is why I’ll push for use of a ‘Marks Out Of Tenancy’ rating scheme for students to can review their landlords, letting agent and flats.

So many of us live on a tight budget and I want to work to alleviate those money problems. I want to lobby the university to publish a comprehensive and transparent breakdown of all specific additional course costs and to reduce these burdens on student wallets. And when so many students are starting to shop consciously and support local businesses, I want to launch a ‘Shop Small’ scheme for Edinburgh, so you can shop local without breaking the bank.

And let’s be frank, Edinburgh needs to get sexier. Free condoms and lube in all bathrooms, regular open access STI testing on all campuses and for me, a Liberated Edinburgh is sexy. I want to launch Liberation Conferences for our all our Liberation campaigns, for students, by students, to self-organise and amplify marginalised voices.

And I’m not just stopping there, my full manifesto is packed with practical and relatable policies that will directly improve your everyday student life.

I’ve lead political movements across Scotland and right here in Edinburgh, now it’s time for you to vote for me to lead your Students’ Association. Vote Andrew for President, for a Students’ Association that makes sense.

What do you plan to do to make the Students’ Association even more representative of its members?

My manifesto was built through conversations with a diverse intersection of our university. For me, I feel the Students’ Association is one that puts our students first. Looking at my policy on STI testing, how many students don’t talk about this? I want to create open access STI testing – these are policies that really relate to you. The reason people want to get involved with the Students’ Association and the reason that we can engage students and really represent them is through policies that resonate with them and matter to them. That’s why I’m standing on a platform to create a Students’ Association that really makes sense for all students. No more shows – you know, if I can’t afford to pay my own rent, what good is an all-day breakfast in Teviot going to do for me? We really need to resonate the policies that the Students’ Association does with all students, and that’s why I feel that my policies really represent all students.

What would you want the university to be doing differently to improve student satisfaction?

My first point on this would be that if the university really wants to represent students, support them and increase their satisfaction we need better representation of students in the university and in the university’s decision making. This university is currently introducing an amendment to a policy that will introduce mandatory interruptions for students, and there’s only one student representative on this committee of over 20 people. I’m sorry, but that’s not good enough. To increase student satisfaction we need to work with fundamentally and specifically the Liberation Campaigns to really amplify the marginalised voices in our community. Finally, for me, course costs; how can students enjoy their time in Edinburgh if they can’t even pay their way because they have to buy a £50 coursebook that they didn’t even know they would have to buy? This is why I really want to work to lobby the university to bring about increased transparency and acknowledgement of the additional course costs that we all have to pay.

If elected what will you want to have embedded within the Students’ Association by the time you finished

First and foremost, I would like, by the end of my term, to have implemented my full manifesto, because I fundamentally believe my manifesto is something that’s going to improve the lives of all students at this university. By the time I end my term, hopefully, as your next President, I want to have made Edinburgh cheaper, easier, greener, sexier and safer for all students at our university.

