Professor Peter Mathieson appointed as Principal of the University of Edinburgh

Professor Peter Mathieson has been appointed as the next Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, the University confirmed on Thursday 2 February. The announcement comes after the current Principal, Professor Timothy O’Shea, announced last year that he would be stepping down from the role after 15 years in the post.

Professor Mathieson moves to the University of Edinburgh from the University of Hong Kong where he served as President and Vice-Chancellor. He leaves the role after assuming office in April 2014.

Professor Mathieson has a background in medicine and studied at the London Hospital Medical College. He went on to become Director of Studies for Clinical Medicine at Christ’s College, Cambridge after obtaining a PhD from the University.

Before moving to his role in Hong Kong, he worked as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Bristol. He has also served as Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, was elected President of the Renal Association, chaired the Research Grant Committee of Kidney Research UK, and was appointed Director of Research and Development for the North Bristol NHS Trust.

In a statement released by the University, Professor Mathieson said he is “absolutely delighted to be joining the University of Edinburgh as its next Principal and Vice-Chancellor.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the University of Hong Kong,” he continued, “and I now look forward to leading the University of Edinburgh forward into its next chapter. Like Hong Kong, Edinburgh is a truly global institution with a great reputation for excellence in teaching and research.

“Working together with students, staff and supporters, I am confident we can build on that reputation in the future – during what are exciting and challenging times in the world of Higher Education.”

Speaking in the same release on Professor Mathieson’s employment, Anne Richards, chair of the recruitment panel and Vice-Convener of the University Court, said: “We saw a number of candidates of a very high calibre for this post and are extremely pleased to have recruited Professor Mathieson as Edinburgh’s next Principal and Vice-Chancellor.

“He has a wealth of experience at a senior level in Higher Education and we’re particularly pleased to have attracted a candidate from a highly prestigious institution such as the University of Hong Kong.

“He has a very strong legacy on which to build and we have every confidence that he is the person to lead the University of Edinburgh into an exciting new era.”

Professor Mathieson takes over from Professor Timothy O’Shea who has served as Principal and Vice-Chancellor for 15 years. Professor O’Shea will remain in post until Professor Mathieson takes over the position. He is expected to take up the role in late 2017 or early 2018, although the University has not confirmed his exact starting date.

