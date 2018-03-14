Promotion Dreams in Sight in this week’s Sport Round-Up

Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club 8s dream to gain double promotion this season became more likely by beating top of the league Civil Service in a mighty showdown at Peffermill, end to end stuff with the 8s clutching it at the end 4-3.

The 3s and 4s continue their impressive BUCS form with solid wins with wins respectively 2-0 Against Dundee University 1s and University of Glasgow 2s, 2-1. The 5s (pictured right) kept their double BUCS promotion dreams alive by beating fellow title race hopefuls Abertay University 1s 6-3. Another great week for Edinburgh University Curling Club against Carrington in the Linlithgow league. The performance from the team was fantastic, finishing with a solid 10-5 win.

Last Week saw a great performance by the Edinburgh University Sailing Club at RYA/BUSA Ladies National Championships. An earlier great performance in the year by the Edinburgh team at SSS ladies championships, coming 3rd overall, meant that 3 of the Edinburgh girls having been asked to join the Scottish Student Sport (SSS) Rep team for the weekend, and so the Edinburgh team travelled with a few new additions to Glasgow in anticipation of a great weekend of racing.

The first two races didn’t go Edinburgh’s way with a loss against Exeter and Oxford Blue, then the races started to turn their way. Ending the first day of competition in 6th place overall, with 6/10 race wins including one against the SSS Rep team.

However, the rest of the weekend didn’t fall into Edinburgh’s favour with top teams and stiff competition they were left joint 4th on race wins after the second day of completion coming down to points and falling 6th on points, narrowly missing out on a place in the semi’s. The teams had a great weekend, with lots of lessons learnt and looking forward to the next competition.

Both the Edinburgh University Fencing Club men’s and women’s 1s came home with solid victories in the BUCS direct elimination phase. The women won 124-98 against University of Cambridge 1s during the quarter finals, heading to semi-finals in Edinburgh next week. On the men’s side, they won 116-90 against University of Bristol in the semi-finals stage. After the win they are charging for gold in the national finals.

A busy but successful week for Edinburgh University Netball Club (EUNC). The 1s continued their winning streak with a 64-36 win over Heriot Watt University 1s, then later in the week a 69-29 win over University of Glasgow 1s and finally a 56-45 win over EUNC 2s to cap off their week! EUNC 3s stormed their game against EUNC 5s in the Conference Cup quarter finals to win 64-33, moving on to meet University of St Andrews 2s in the semi-finals. EUNC 4s beat Edinburgh Napier University 1s 48-39, to finish the week off.

Big week for Edinburgh University Basketball Club (EUBC) winning 4 out of the 4 games. The men’s 2s beat University of Strathclyde 1s at home 65-61 in what was their last game of the season. The win means that the team has avoided relegation, an incredible achievement for the team’s first year in BUCS Scottish 1A. A shorthanded men’s 1s team with only 7 players available beat University of Glasgow 1s, away from home 57-44 to finish their season with an undefeated record in league play and a first-place finish. The women’s 2s also finished their season undefeated and at the top of their Scottish 1A league after beating Robert Gordon University 1s 44-42 in Aberdeen. In their last home game of the season the men’s 3s emerged victorious over Stirling 1s, winning by a score of 71-52 as they look to finish their season in the top 3 of their league.

Image: Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club