‘Pumpkins’ don’t quite smash with their latest single

Months after kicking off their unexpected reunion tour, The Smashing Pumpkins’ front man Billy Corgan mentioned more than once that the band would not be a nostalgia act. In fact, “we refuse to be”.

The alt-rock band who rose to fame in the nineties, are due to release their new album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. on November 16. The record features four of the band’s five original members, and is produced by the legendary Rick Rubin.

The album’s second single, ‘Silvery Sometimes (Ghost)’, debuted last Thursday, and is immediately reminiscent of hit song ‘1979’ with its steady and slightly melancholic guitar riff. Earlier released single ‘Solara’ furthers the expectations of a return to the true rock sound The Smashing Pumpkins seemed to have lost, as their last album leaned more towards indie rock. A little excitement wouldn’t be out of place: the old Pumpkins are back!

Image: John Feinburg via Flickr