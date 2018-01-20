Quavo and co continue their rise on Migos’ latest, ‘Stir Fry’

4/5 stars

In the second single off of the upcoming Migos album, we see the “Nawf” Atlanta trio try something a little different. ‘Stir Fry’ is a Pharrell Williams-produced track, where pop-ish synth meets a trap beat.

Migos pull off this track with ease – it’s a fantastic song. It kicks off with Quavo, autotuned and packed with the energy that was so lacking in the Huncho Jack album. Quavo is the main contributor to the chorus and he makes it irresistibly catchy. He steers the ship away from trap and guides them into a funkier realm with confidence. Migos seem to dominate whatever they touch.

Offset brings in the classic Migos triplet flow, building on the food-punnery that runs throughout this song. The best part is the beat break where Offset goes in, bragging about how he controls the trap game like he does monopoly. Takeoff is no slouch either. In fact, he has the best verse in the whole song: “Takeoff, I’m the bird keeper, let the birds fly”.

If they can build on this, Culture II is looking good.

