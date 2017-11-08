‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign launched by bus company

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Evening News have teamed up to launch a ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign.

As part of the initiative, staff have been distributing free bus tickets, umbrellas, socks and chocolates to passengers on buses and waiting at bus stops.

The distribution of gifts has largely taken place on Princes Street.

The campaign has been launched in response to recent acts of kindness performed by Lothian bus drivers.

The acts – which have gathered widespread social media attention – include a driver who got off their number 44 bus to help an elderly person to cross the road.

In June, another driver stopped their Edinburgh to Penicuik bus to rescue a stranded hedgehog that was on the road.

Passenger Laura Wallace witnessed the driver’s act of kindness, and tweeted:

“Very friendly, polite bus driver too, saying hello, thank you and asking how my day was when I got off at my stop.”

In a video produced by Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Evening News to promote the campaign, members of the public appear pleasantly surprised as Lothian staff hand out gifts, such as free family bus tickets and chocolates for children.

From the positive reactions of passengers, Lothian Buses have clearly been successful in cheering up commuters in the city of Edinburgh as the cold winter approaches.

The ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign comes in the lead up to Lothian Buses’ first People’s Champion award, to honour the kindness of their drivers.

Candidates can be nominated for smiling at passengers or for wishing them a good day.

The recognition of random acts of kindness spans beyond Edinburgh with the hashtag #RandomActsOfKindness used on social media to capture the altruism of the public across the world.

Image: Peter Broster