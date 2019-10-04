Recipe fit for a foodie and a fresher

When talking about students and their cooking capabilities, “pasta” is more than likely to be included somewhere within that conversation. If you haven’t already discovered the Bon Appétit YouTube channel, after following this recipe, it’ll be the only place you look for inspiration. Simple but tasty, this recipe features under the heading “healthyish” (due to the amounts of butter and parmesan alike). Their “basically” section is also worth a read and perfect for those simple, can-do recipes too.

INGREDIENTS :

Serves 2

1 small head of broccoli, cut into florets

1 tbsp. olive oil (plus extra for drizzling)

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1-2 sausages (vegetarian option: Quorn sausages)

Chilli flakes

170g of pasta (any short pasta – e.g. penne/fusilli)

5 tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into chunks

20g cheese, grated (plus more for serving)

METHOD :

Cook the broccoli in a large pot of salted boiling water until tender. Once cooked, transfer the broccoli to a colander using a slotted-spoon and let it cool. This way, the water can be reused for pasta. Chop the broccoli into small pieces and set aside.

Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Cook 1 crushed garlic clove until it’s golden (this should take about 2 minutes) and transfer into a bowl once cooked so it doesn’t burn. Using the same pan, cook the sausages (or meat alternative) with a large pinch of chilli flakes, breaking the sausages into smaller pieces with a wooden spoon. Stir occasionally until its cooked through, which should take about 6-8 minutes.

Reusing the pot of boiling water from the broccoli, cook the pasta (do so for 3 minutes less than the suggested time from the packet).

Add 100ml of the pasta water into the pan with the sausage, add the other garlic clove and the broccoli. Make sure it’s simmering gently and use a potato masher to break down the sausages further. Once done, add another 100ml of pasta water.

Drain the rest of the pasta and transfer into the pan with the sausage. Stir until the pasta absorbs most of the water (3-4 minutes), then add the butter and stir until its melted.

Place into a bowl, adding the cheese gradually, folding it in as you go so it melts. And, serve!

Image: Cesca Charleston via Flickr

