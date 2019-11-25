Richard Goldsworthy: Graduate in Focus at Edinburgh Art Fair 2019

Richard Goldsworthy presents ‘Graduate in Focus’ as part of last weekend’s Edinburgh Art Fair, held at Edinburgh Stock Exchange.

As a young boy, Richard Goldsworthy knew that he wanted to become a sculptor. He graduated from the Edinburgh College of Art in 2019, and a couple of months later he presents his works at the Edinburgh Art Fair, where I met him to talk about his sculptures.

Goldsworthy mainly works with wood and understands his preliminary sketches as an extension of his creations. According to him, he does not much structure his plans on the pursuit of certain ideas or concepts; defined hidden meanings do not exist in his work.

One thing Goldsworthy highlights is the unpredictability of nature, which is mirrored in the unique beauty of his sculptures. Wood, as he explains, serves as a material to give rise to a unique work that can never be recreated in the exact same way.

As the perfect wood, which never cracks or splits, does not exist, it imparts onto each piece distinctive properties that one cannot plan beforehand or recreate afterwards. His works often do not turn out as originally intended, and he keeps all of his projects that have not yet been displayed in public as unfinished pieces, which can emerge later in his development as important works of art; his approach to sculpture is defined by spontaneity and unpredictability.

During his visit to South Korea, Goldsworthy learned from one of his role models Lee Jae Hyo that practicing is essential for a sculptor, as one will reach the peak of one’s career path after almost 30 years of hard work. Reflecting on his flourishing career of the last months, I wanted to know what he would tell a person who is now in the position he was in one year ago.

His advice is to be confident and to take your chances. According to him, university is an opportunity to experiment and to find out what the certain characteristic ingredient of one’s one work is, which makes it indispensable to the huge amount of talented people out there.

Image: Linda Schlachter

