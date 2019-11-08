Roasted aubergine with garlic rice and spinach for under £5

A perfect healthy winter warmer for those nights when you want to use up what you have left in your cupboard. This recipe is a perfect filling and hearty dinner for two, and obviously it’s under five pounds!
Ingredients:
x2 aubergines: 70p each
x2 cloves of garlic: 10p
x1 tablespoon of honey: a few p
x2 teaspoon of cumin: a few p
x2 teaspoon Chinese five spice: a few p
x1 white onion: 12p
x1 broccolli (cut into little florets): 82p
180g rice
x1 bag of spinach: 72p
Total: roughly £3.50 for two people
Method:
Slice the aubergines into circles roughly an inch in width.
In a bowl, mix together the honey and spices with a splash of vegetable oil.
Pour over the aubergine on a baking tray and pop in the oven at a high heat for about half an hour.
Separately, boil the rice (you want 2 waters for every 1 serving of rice) – I usually just grab a medium sized mug and fill it to the brim with rice. That’s going to feed roughly two of you.
All you then need to do is use that same mug for the water, filling it up twice.
While the rice is boiling, thinly slice the garlic and dice the onions. Lightly fry with seasoning until golden.
2 minutes before taking it off the heat, add in the spinach until it wilts.
This oniony, garlicky, spinach mixture is what you’re going to mix in with your rice. Who wants plain boiled carbs?
After half an hour, the aubergine should have caramelised in the oven, all dark and golden. Take it out and serve with rice!
This dish can also be used for a dinner party with friends by simply doubling the amount of each the ingredient!
Illustration Credit: Hannah Robinson