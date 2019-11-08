Roasted aubergine with garlic rice and spinach for under £5

A perfect healthy winter warmer for those nights when you want to use up what you have left in your cupboard. This recipe is a perfect filling and hearty dinner for two, and obviously it’s under five pounds! Ingredients: x2 aubergines: 70p each

x2 cloves of garlic: 10p

x1 tablespoon of honey: a few p

x2 teaspoon of cumin: a few p

x2 teaspoon Chinese five spice: a few p

x1 white onion: 12p

x1 broccolli (cut into little florets): 82p

180g rice

x1 bag of spinach: 72p Total: roughly £3.50 for two people

Method: Slice the aubergines into circles roughly an inch in width. In a bowl, mix together the honey and spices with a splash of vegetable oil. Pour over the aubergine on a baking tray and pop in the oven at a high heat for about half an hour. Separately, boil the rice (you want 2 waters for every 1 serving of rice) – I usually just grab a medium sized mug and fill it to the brim with rice. That’s going to feed roughly two of you.

All you then need to do is use that same mug for the water, filling it up twice. While the rice is boiling, thinly slice the garlic and dice the onions. Lightly fry with seasoning until golden.