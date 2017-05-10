‘Saturnz Bars’ – Gorillaz keep one eye on the past while rooting themselves firmly in the present

After a wait that seems almost as long as the one for Rick and Morty: Season 3, Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn’s virtual band (Hewlett listed first to boost his confidence a little – poor guy), The Gorillaz return with a shuddering club track featuring Popcaan. While in truth, the track feels more like a Popcaan record, featuring only small small vocal samples of Albarn to ease us back into the new era of Gorillaz music, the sound is genuinely one of Gorillaz authenticity, while simultaneously feeling like a natural progression of the outfits’ style. Harsh, noughties-style attuned vocals and thick sawtooth bass give the song a just slightly nostalgic feel, but in a way that seems modern-retro, and a club tune that escaped them all getting old. Albarn’s vocal sounds like a sample from Demon Days, leaving the whole track seeming genuinely catchy and will leave your “repeat track” button worn.

Rating: *****

Image: James Heward, Pomona