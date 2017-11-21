Scotland to face heavy snow and intense wind over the next few days

The Met Office has warned that extreme weather conditions are to hit Scottish hills starting today, November 21, increasing in intensity from tomorrow onwards.

An inch of snow is predicted to fall today and a steady snowfall is predicted until Thursday afternoon.

The UK will also face heavy winds coming from the Atlantic that will mainly impact the south of Scotland.

According to The Weather Channel, gusts could reach upwards of 75mph.

It is expected that Storm Caroline will hit the UK, further increasing the intensity of the wind.

Yellow warnings have been issued for Central Tayside & Fife, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands & Eilean Siar.

Road and commuting disruptions are likely and people have been warned to expect lengthy journeys if travelling through certain parts of the country.

The forecast for Edinburgh is milder but wind is predicted to pick up in strength from Thursday onwards.

Image: Gudmund via Flickr