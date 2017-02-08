At first sight, Garth Jennings’ Sing looks like a zoomorphic caricature of our favourite celebrities, as stars like Scarlett Johansson are portrayed as their supposed singer alter-ego. However, it turns out to be much more.

Prepare yourself to indulge in 2 hours of classic hits from such an extensive range of styles that even the most scrupulous Spotify playlist could not equal. We can’t help but awkwardly dance on our seats as we follow koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) attempt to save his treasured theatre by putting on the best show the city has ever seen: a singing contest. As the promo flyers soar through the sky, finding themselves stuck under shoes and trapped in neighbouring doors, the citizens see there their chance for stardom. Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) envisions the dream she gave up to raise her 17 piglets whilst Johnny (Taron Egerton) glimpses into a future where he does not have to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps

More than the great zoomorphic depictions and character depth, I would recommend this film solely for the musical qualities: you will rediscover some of your favourite celebrities as some absolutely fantastic singers (looking right at you, Seth MacFarlane) but also relive some of our favourite songs, with guaranteed chills, such as the fabulous cover of The Beatles’ Golden Slumber by Jennifer Hudson. Although this film’s title indicates the use of vocal chords, I can promise you it will trigger all your senses; whether a rock-n-roll fan or a jazz aficionado, you will soon be listening to the soundtrack whilst ironing, trying to collect yourself when your flatmate walks in on you moonwalking.

The film’s visuals are also great, whilst not revolutionising animated movies, they are dynamic, fast-paced easily watchable as they remind us of the successful Zootopia ‘city-style’. The insight into stage life is also greatly entertaining and relatable to many, as it tackles some performance issues so often ignored.

Essentially, from a dramatic point of view, Illumination’s Sing is happily predictable in its message of self-acceptance seen in hundreds of other animation movies; but gives what it advertises in its high-spirited celebration of music and its varieties.

