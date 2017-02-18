Society Spotlight: European Union Society

As one of the more topical and debate-driven societies at the University, the European Union Society (EUSoc) has attracted massive interest since its inception. The society’s president, Anthony Salamone, tells us why it remains such a popular society.

EUSoc registered with Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA) in late 2012, and it was founded “as a forum for students interested in the EU to meet one another and to discuss what’s going on in Europe.” However, despite being a political society, Salamone asserts this his society “doesn’t take views on issues – its position has always been as a venue for information and debate, where people can learn and engage, and make up their own minds.”

After such a heavy emphasis on the EU and Europe in recent political debates, particularly in the UK following the Scottish Independence Referendum and Brexit, EUSoc has gained much popularity over the past two years: “the reality today is that Europe (including, but not just, the EU) holds an intrinsic place in our relations with the world. Questions around the future of Scotland, the UK and the EU have been central to public debate since EUSoc began, and the society has played and will continue to play its part in facilitating that debate in our community.”

Salamone explains that: “EUSoc is an events-based society (instead of weekly meetings or discussions), and the society holds both academic and social events.” The recreational events of the society include: “pub quizzes or film nights.” While academically, the society involves “panel discussions or talks, and feature individuals from across society. Past speakers include Scottish ministers, MSPs, MEPs, ambassadors, academics, journalists, think tankers – and students!” The main aim of the society is “to bring these speakers to students, so they can hear from the speakers and put their ideas and questions to them. Being on the committee is great opportunity to organise these events, interact with the speakers and get lots of experience.”

EUSoc has grown immensely since it was first founded earlier this decade, and Salamone is thankful for its success. If there is one reason you should join the society, Salamone believes it is the fact that “as a member, you can be part of some of the biggest debates of our time!”

