Society Spotlight: Taiwanese Society

One of the many culture-based societies at the University, the Edinburgh Taiwanese Student Society (ETSS) has a lot of competition. The society’s president, Wayne Chang, tells us why it has gained so much interest in the past year.

ETSS only registered with Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA) in 2016, however it was founded in 2010 on a smaller scale. As Chang tells us, the main aim of the society has always been “to provide Taiwanese students a place where they can feel at home and embrace their identity.” Many EUSA societies share this goal of celebrating cultures and traditions, which may explain the rising popularity of ETSS. To engage further interest in Taiwanese culture, ETSS began welcoming all students from the University this year “to make the society more inclusive, with the ambition to make our identity and our country more well known.”

The society’s popularity has surged in the past year: “we have been very lucky to have recruited over 100 members.” Chang believes the society has managed to attract such large numbers because many “neighbouring Asian countries such as China, Malaysia, Korea and Japan share several of our customs [which] makes us a very unique society, as a good proportion of our members come from a different country, it is truly an open community.”

So, what does membership of this society involve? “Food, art and travel are at the core of our culture, and we base our events and activities around this.” The society set a record high of eleven new events last semester, including “a weekend getaway to the Highlands and the Isle of Skye; our most successful event of the year, the food festival “Eat. Taiwan,” which had over 700 people attending and created a new spark of Taiwanese food fashion in Edinburgh.” The annual Lunar New Year dinner recently took place, “giving us a great start to the semester and high anticipation for our exciting plans in store, one of which will be a film festival to showcase the best Taiwanese movies!”

Chang is thankful both for the growing support of the ETSS, as well as an increasing appreciation for Taiwanese culture. If there is one reason you should join the society, Chang reveals it is the fact that ETSS has “teamed up with the most popular Asian restaurants and shops in Edinburgh to provide our members with an exclusive discount. So it is never too late to join!”

Image: ETSS