Steve Lacy teases a solo debut album with the summery ‘N Side’

Steve Lacy continues his meteoric rise to stardom with the decidedly sexy single ‘N Side’, which is notably his first solo release since 2017.

Despite this he has been busy – he recently featured in the song ‘Sunflower’ from Vampire Weekend’s upcoming album, the video for which was directed by Jonah Hill and includes a Jerry Seinfeld cameo. He has also just wrapped up touring Hive Mind with The Internet.

This is speculated to be the first single from his debut solo album and is a sure-footed first step if so. Drawing from the jangly guitar chords typical of his past work, it is easily recognisable as one of his own. Both stylistically safe and vocally bold, it is a welcome addition to Lacy’s sparse yet moreish discography. The track feels more fleshed out than many of those featured on his 2017 EP Steve Lacy’s Demo, yet retains the honey-sweet quality of the vocal melodies on the EP.

Overall a strong, sexy and summery lead single (fingers crossed) from Lacy, who continues to be an inspiration for all modern songwriters and producers. You can even sing along with your friends thanks to the karaoke version released on YouTube shortly after the single dropped.

Image: Incase via Wikimedia Commons

