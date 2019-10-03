‘Strategy 2030’: University of Edinburgh launches it’s plan for the next 10 years

On the 17th September 2019, Professor Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, announced the institutions’ 10-year plan.

In an official statement, the institution decreed its vision for the next decade, with a focus on strengthening local and global relationships between its research-based prerogative and the wider community.

Named ‘Strategy 2030’, the university plan seeks to address the challenges of tomorrow in alignment with its social and civic responsibilities.

Professor Mathiesen described his hopes for “our graduates, and the knowledge we discover with our partners, [to] make the world a better place”.

The official Strategy 2030 webpage proposed that “As a world-leading research-intensive University, we are here to address tomorrow’s greatest challenges. Between now and 2030 we will do that with a values-led approach to teaching, research and innovation”.

What this means going forward, is that the institution intends to “sustain a deep allegiance and commitment to the interests of the city and region in which we are based, alongside our national and international efforts, ensuring relevance to all” and “strength [the] deep-rooted and distinctive internationalism, attracting the world’s best minds”.

By “building innovative global partnerships for research, teaching and impact”, the University of Edinburgh will hope to distinguish themselves as leading Scotland’s efforts in widening participation.

One way this will be achieved is through improving its already committed digital outreach network, to enable greater educational participation on a global scale.

In response to predictions that the city of Edinburgh is set to become the Data Capital of Europe, university officials will “deliver inclusive growth” schemes and “create new companies and solutions for global challenges”.

Additionally the university’s strive for status as the “global leader in artificial intelligence and the use of data with integrity”, will be met with the imperatives to “provide data skills to at least 100,000 individuals”.

By 2040, the institution will also be on track to becoming a Carbon-Zero campus, in adherence with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The success of the strategy, whether impeded by Brexit or not, is set to be an impressive feat with the potential for pioneering reconfiguration.

