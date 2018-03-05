Students’ Association Elections: Voting launch this morning at Potterrow

This morning at 10AM, students gathered at Potterrow for a photo call with all election candidates.

Candidates, student supporters and Students’ Association staff were among those present at the occasion. The group photo took place as students posed with large styrofoam letters, spelling out the word, “VOTE”.

Current Students’ Association President, Patrick Kilduff, spoke to the The Student: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year; not Christmas, even more exciting, it’s elections! Make sure you use your vote to decide the University you want to see by electing everything from super School, Section and Activities Reps to the legendary Liberation and Sabbatical Officers.”

Image: Andrew Perry