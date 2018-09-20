Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam: as exciting as they sound

Best surmised as a psychedelic acid-punk band from Birmingham, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam permeate boundaries, their new release Blackout Cowboy doing just that. With just 309 monthly listeners on Spotify, it is fair to say SFL are relatively unheard of, especially outside of the flourishing Birmingham scene. This should not be the case.

Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam have an outstanding back-catalogue, with over 100 songs at the time of writing. Their 2013 self-titled debut album is itself exceptional, tracks like ‘Sea Chanty’ and ‘Sooooo’ highlighting their depth of talent and boundless aesthetic variation. Their latest album Blackout Cowboy, set to be released November 9, promises much more for the band. The record may be considered a coming-of-age; their sound has sharpened and matured, the track-listing is concise, and yet leaves nothing unsaid.

The album opener ‘Running From My Ghost’ is playfully poignant, though it is succeeded by ‘All The Way Over The Edge’, the album’s first single release – a single which epitomises the energy of the band perfectly, rooting them firmly in the 70s-inspired rawness of their debut. The contrast between spoken word and more melodious lyricism on the album’s closer ‘Mind Control’ is encapsulating. The shifting tones on this track are reminiscent of Enter Shikari, though much more indulgent.

The highlight of the album is unquestionably found in the title-track. While the riffs strong and textured, the chorus sees a powerful repetition of “blackout cowboy” leaking into a sombre whisper, preluding the second verse which caresses hypnotically, “when you drink all night and sleep all day / it doesn’t make a difference if you wake up anyway / it’s not fair…”.

It is an injustice for Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam to remain below the radar, for they transcend punk into celestial psychedelia, offering sanctuary for rebellious souls.

Image: Talaverabeads via pixabay