Survey results display a lack of confidence in Brexit among Scots

A recent survey from Populus, a London-based market research agency, has found that out of all countries within the United Kingdom, Scottish residents were the most concerned about the negative impact that Brexit could have on their country’s economy.

These results were published alongside statistics which reflected Scotland’s economic growth in comparison with that of Northern Ireland, England, and Wales since Britain voted to leave the European Union, and found it to be the fastest growing economy measured during this period.

Altogether, 2,000 UK residents aged 18 and older were surveyed between 24 and 26 February 2017, roughly six months after the Brexit vote.

The respondents were asked a variety of questions about the possible impact that Brexit could have on their lives.

The topics of the questions ranged from how the vote has affected any financial decisions, to whether or not they believe that the UK should allow the freedom of movement of European citizens in order to maintain access to the European Single Market.

The survey found clear regional and age divisions in the survey’s participants.

When asked whether or not they were concerned that the result of Brexit negotiations could impact their life, a trend was observed that the older the respondent the less concern they felt. 66 per cent of those aged 18-24 reported concern, compared to 54 per cent of those aged 35-44 and 45 per cent of those aged over 65.

Those living in Scotland were more likely to believe that their household would be worse off after exiting the European Union.

51 per cent of Scottish respondents believed that their household would be worse off, a much larger percentage than any other region’s participants.

33 per cent of those in Wales also believed that their household would be worse off post-Brexit, as well as 45 per cent of those in London, 49 per cent of those in Northern Ireland and 29 per cent in north east England.

Overall, the majority of regions showed significant concern about changes in their households’ financial wellbeing after Brexit.

However research completed by Barclays, published alongside Populus’ survey results, found that since 2015 household wealth in Scotland grew at a slightly faster rate (13 per cent) than other regions within the UK.

However, close behind were London’s household wealth figures, having risen by 12 per cent, and south east England’s, having risen by 11 per cent.

