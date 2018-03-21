Taekwondo kicks to medal success in this week’s Sport Round-Up

It was medals galore for the Edinburgh University Taekwondo Club (EUTKD) this week, coming home with 13 medals from the British Student Taekwondo Federation National Championships in Worcester. EUTKD returned with one gold and four bronze medals in the poomsae class, the club’s first ever medals in this category! In the International Taekwondo Federation sparring event, EUTKC club members won a gold medal. EUTKD also came home with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the World Taekwondo sparring class.

It was a brilliant week for Edinburgh University Trampoline Club. League 4 was one of the club’s most successful competitions this year, with 12 medals and two shields going to Edinburgh. Level 2 Tumbling achieved 2nd place and there were 1st and 2nd place finishes for the Intermediate Ladies. Intervanced ladies also managed to secure 2nd and 3rd place, while the Advanced ladies won both 1st and 2nd place. There was further success for the Elite Ladies (2nd), Elite Men (1st and 2nd) and the Pro Elite Ladies (3rd). Jack Robinson won the Advanced men’s shield. Eilidh Grant and Kathryn Reid won the Elite Ladies shield with a joint score. After a tight season with the University of St Andrews, the overall team winner went down to the number of gold medals and St Andrews narrowly edged it.

There was a tough encounter for Edinburgh University Curling Club this week, facing Heriot Watt University 1s on home turf. After a strongly fought 7 ends, Heriot Watt won 9-4 in the final reckoning.

There were a crazy amount of games this week for Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC) making up for all the games missed due to recent bad weather. The 2s remained unbeaten in the second half of this season with a 3-2 win over Watsonians. After a 5-1 win for EUWHC 6s against University of Strathclyde 1s, the 6s are through to the final of the BUCS Conference Plate, while the 7s won their match against University of Glasgow 4s 7-0. EUWHC 1s remain top of National 1 Division with a 0-0 draw against Grove, and the 9s enjoyed a double winning week with wins over Livingston (4-1) and Kelso (2-0).

Edinburgh University Fencing Club (EUFC) will be going for gold in the upcoming BUCS Nationals Team Finals, after the EUFC women’s 1s obtained a crushing 135-67 victory in their BUCS semi-finals against Imperial College London 1s.

It was a good week for Edinburgh University Netball Club. The week’s highlights were the 3s winning their Conference Cup semi-final against the University of St Andrews 2s, 42-25. They will contest for the Conference Cup title against University of Aberdeen 1s in the upcoming Conference Cup finals. The 2s won their league match against University of Strathclyde 1s, with a score of 64-39, while it was a 38-33 win for the 7s against St Andrews 5s, meaning they have won BUCS Division 7A and will be promoted.

Edinburgh University Kickboxing Club came home from the British National Universities Championship with three champions and two finalists! The team put up an excellent fight and is leading in the number of total wins compared to other university teams.

Elsewhere, it was a solid week for Edinburgh University Badminton Club with one special result. EUBC mixed 3s had a great match against University of Stirling 2s, winning 9-3 in the end. EUBC 5s had a tough match against University of St Andrews 2s sadly losing 10-2, with several of the losing games going to a third set. The special result for this week is EUBC 4s’ walkover against University of Aberdeen 2s, confirming that the EUBC 4s finished this year as the winner of BUCS 4A League, and have been promoted to BUCS 3A league.

Image courtesy of Edinburgh University Taekwondo Club