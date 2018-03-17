Terminal V to bring the best in electronic music back to Edinburgh on Easter weekend

1st April

Royal Highland Centre

On the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland’s largest outdoor and indoor venue is set to host a day of musical wonder and audio-visual installations for all electronic music fans, as Terminal V have brought Christmas forward and are making use of the Royal Highland Centre’s three stages to provide for house enthusiasts and techno lovers.

The first stage to hit is the Terminal Stage, which boasts a trendsetting lineup of Kölsch, Bicep, and Mall Grab, all likely to treat us to their 2017 release albums. However, the day doesn’t end there – they’ve also managed to bag Peggy Gou, Artwork, Mella Dee and Alan Dobson – so get ready to take one incredible rollercoaster ride through a myriad of house styles.

Berghain’s revered Rødhåd will be giving the Area V Stage his blessing, followed by esteemed guests Pan Pot and a likely stripped-back set by Helena Hauff. Belgium’s rising star Amelie Lens will also be dropping some beats, as will Jay Clarke, Stephen Brown and Frazier. This is clearly not a stage for esoteric music lovers to miss.

Your third choice of the night could also be described as the feature stage: the Lab Stage will begin with Chicago legend Derrick Carter laying down the disco law, later to be taken over by Glasgow-based label Dixon Avenue Basement Jams and Gareth Sommerville for some raw, raw house.

If three stages wasn’t enough, then don’t worry, as there will be a VIP Courtyard boasting local heroes and emerging talents such as High Tea, Odyssey, Hector’s House DJs, Glasgow-based Jazz DJ Rebecca Vasmant and more!

Go to their website for tickets and to check out the rest of the line-up: http://www.terminalv.co.uk/

Image: Jukebox PR